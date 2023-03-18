US President Joe Biden plans to host state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: report





US President Joe Biden plans to host a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House this summer, a Bloomberg report citing unnamed Washington officials said. The state dinner could take place in June or July, but there is no confirmation on when. An official comment in this regard is awaited. If it takes place, it will be President Biden’s third dinner, following the one he hosted for French President Emmanuel Macron in December, and the other for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol scheduled for April 26. The official state visit reflects the further strengthening of US-India relations, which have taken new heights recently as the Biden administration focuses on a free Indo-Pacific to counter China’s growing influence. Biden and Modi are also due to meet in India for the G20 summit in September in the capital New Delhi, where the topic of discussion will largely revolve around the Russian-Ukrainian war. Although there is no official confirmation whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the rally, Bloomberg, citing Russian officials, reported earlier this month that the summit would likely see the 70-year-old leader attend. The two leaders are also expected to meet in Australia in May at the Quad Summit with Australian and Japanese leaders. Last Friday, India and the United States signed a pact on Friday on establishing a semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership in India, and creating a Semiconductor Sub-Committee under the Indo-US Trade Dialogue. The cooperation on semiconductors comes against the background of the shortage of these chips, which has had serious consequences and caused supply disruptions in automobiles and electronics in the two countries, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. (With agency contributions)

