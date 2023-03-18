AK-47 assault rifles and bullets recovered from Imran Khan’s home, Pakistani police say – Updates





After days of legal wrangling and protracted battles between his supporters and the police, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan went to court on Saturday. Taking to social media with a video message, he claimed they had hatched a plan to arrest me. Khan was ousted in a motion of no confidence last year. Since then, he has been pressuring the fragile coalition government that succeeded him to hold early elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistani police raided his home in an upscale Lahore neighborhood after blocking nearby roads and suspending mobile services in the area. Islamabad has also been put on high alert, with some 4,000 security personnel – including elite police commandos, counter-terrorism squads and paramilitary guards – deployed in the area.

Mar 18 2023, 21:03:33 IST Pakistani court overturns arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan

“The court canceled the arrest warrant after marking the presence of Imran Khan. The hearing has been postponed until March 30,” one of Khan’s lawyers told AFP.

Mar 18 2023, 18:45:46 IST Imran Khan is now coming back to Lahore

Imran Khan has attended court as ordered and is now returning to Lahore,” his aide Fawad Chaudhry said.

18 March 2023, 18:40:46 IST Imran Khan will mark attendance from outside the court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was allowed to mark his presence outside the Islamabad court complex as clashes between PTI supporters and police continued. According to a report by Dawn, District and Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal said the hearing and appearance could not take place under the current circumstances. A new date would be set for the hearing.

All who have gathered here must disperse after marking their presence. No need to bomb or peel [of stones]the hearing cannot take place today,” the judge said.

March 18, 2023, 6:37:36 PM IST AK-47 assault rifles, bullets recovered from Imran Khan’s home, Pakistani police say

Police left the Zaman Park residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after allegedly recovering assault rifles and a cache of bullets and detaining more than 60 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf workers accused of having resorted to violence to obstruct the law, Geo News reported.

18 Mar 2023, 17:43:13 IST Imran Khan waits outside court as PTI supporters clash with Pakistani police

Clashes broke out on Saturday between security forces and supporters of Imran Khan outside the court complex. The former prime minister alleges he is waiting outside the court complex and not being allowed to enter.

Mar 18 2023, 17:37:52 IST Media watchdog imposes ban on live coverage of court proceedings

Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog on Saturday banned satellite TV stations from broadcasting live events outside the court in Islamabad where former prime minister Imran Khan is due to appear.

Mar 18 2023, 16:51:03 IST Protesters bomb court compound, Islamabad police say Mar 18 2023, 16:32:29 IST What did police find at Imran Khan’s home?

According to an AP report quoting senior police officer Suhail Sukhera, Khan supporters armed with batons tried to resist officials by throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails. The officers continued on their way until a man on the roof of Khan’s residence opened fire.

Sukhera said police broke down the main door of the Khans’ residence and found masks, bottles filled with gasoline, iron bars and batons used in attacks on police during the week. Sukhera said inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures were erected to house those involved in attacks on police that injured dozens of officers.

Mar 18 2023, 16:16:58 IST Police storm Imran Khan’s house, 30 arrested

Pakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in the eastern Lahore on Saturday and arrested 30 people amid tear gas fire after someone opened fire from the roof of the building.

Read more: Police storm Imran Khan's Lahore home, arrest 30 amid tear gas fire

Mar 18 2023, 16:13:24 IST Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan goes to court fearing arrest

“It is now clear that, although I have been released on bail in all my cases, the government (of the Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition) intends to arrest me. Although knowing their dishonest intentions, I go to Islamabad and to court because I believe in the rule of law,” Khan said on Twitter.

It is also evident now that the whole siege of Lahore was not intended to ensure that I appeared in court in any case, but was intended to take me to jail so that I would be unable to carry out our election campaign,” he added.

