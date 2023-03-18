Politics
Erdoan or Not, Presidential Poll Results Will Impact Turkey-NATO Relations: Here’s How
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. AFP
There is little time left for the presidential elections which will take place on May 14, 2023 in Turkey. The outcome of the elections between current President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the President of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kldarolu could also affect relations between Turkey and NATO. Because if Erdogan wins the elections, the question Will Turkey leave NATO? remains on the agenda. However, if Kldarolu wins the election, Turkey’s broken relationship with NATO could improve. Let’s examine this thesis together.
CLOSE RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA
Erdogan came to power with the AKP party in 2002. Erdogan, who led the country as prime minister and president throughout the process, has always had a warm relationship with NATO. Until a few years ago, in particular, the July 15, 2016 coup attempt and the F35 tensions with the United States had a negative impact on Turkey-NATO relations. So why have these two situations deteriorated relations between Turkey and NATO? Because these two events gave rise to the rapprochement of Turkey and Russia.
JULY 15, A TURNING POINT
Although Erdoan never expressed it in an official language, he and other AK Party administrators believed that the July 15 coup attempt was of Atlantic origin. In fact, Minister Sleyman Soylu repeatedly used the following statements: The United States is behind the July 15 coup attempt! While many explanations have come from the AK party wing to this effect, Erdogan has gradually developed warm relations with Russia. Naturally, this situation provoked a big reaction from NATO. In this process, Turkey was threatened with expulsion from NATO.
U.S.-TURKEY TIES ALSO HIGHLIGHTED
Another reason for the tensions between Turkey and NATO was the F35 problem with the United States. This tension, which intensified with Turkey’s decision to buy the S400 air defense system from Russia, has damaged relations between Ankara and Washington. Faced with Turkey’s rapprochement with Russia, the fee paid by Turkey, which was excluded from the F35 program, to the United States has not been returned. The fact that the United States did not give both the F35s and the F35 charges to Turkey was the main reason for the crisis between the two countries.
TURKEY’S MEMBERSHIP IN NATO IS DISCUSSED
While the problems between Ankara and Washington have not been limited to the F35s, disagreements over many issues, including the extradition of Fethullah Glen, have increased the reaction of the Turkish public against the administration in Washington. While there was a cold war between Turkey and the United States in the process, many names on the American side threatened to withdraw Turkey from NATO. Although the government in Ankara has never expressed the opinion of leaving NATO, Turkey’s presence in NATO has long been a subject of public discussion.
WHAT HAPPENS IF ERDOAN IS ELECTED?
If Erdogan wins the election, it seems unlikely that Turkey will leave NATO in the short term. But will Ankara leave or be withdrawn from NATO? We can see with certainty that the question remains on the agenda. If Erdogan wins the presidential election, he will continue to draw closer to Russia, China and Iran on the international stage. We see that this situation will continue the tension between Turkey and NATO.
KILIDAROLU WANTS TO IMPROVE LINKS WITH WEST
The presidential candidate of the Alliance Nation, founded under the leadership of the CHP, Kemal Kldarolu, intends to put an end to the bad relations between Turkey and the Atlantic. Indeed, if Kldarolu wins the elections, Ankara is likely to develop warm relations with the capitals of Western countries, especially Washington. The electoral victory of Kldarolu, who has a thoroughly Atlantic understanding of foreign policy, will also end the crisis between Turkey and NATO.
KILIDAROLU TAKES ON WARM RELATIONS WITH NATO
It is an indisputable fact that Turkey, under the leadership of Erdogan, has made a change of direction in foreign policy. Especially in recent years, Erdogan has become very close to countries like Russia, Iran and China in foreign policy. Due to this situation, relations between Ankara and Washington and NATO have been strained. Kldarolu promises the opposite of this situation. Kldarolu, who plans to develop warm relations with the United States and NATO if elected, is expected to distance himself from countries such as Russia, Iran and China.
The writer is a correspondent and author who works in Turkish media. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Communication. He is interested in foreign policy issues, particularly in the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Atlantic and Eurasia. The opinions expressed are personal.
|
