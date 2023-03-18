Boris and Carrie Johnson visit Port Lympne near Hythe





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and their two children visited an animal park in Kent. Carrie Johnson posted photos from Family Day to mark her 35th birthday at Port Lympne near Hythe and described it as a ‘magical place’. Carrie Johnson and her family visited Port Lympne in Hythe for her birthday. Photo: Carrie Johnson on Instagram Ms Johnson said she was back in her ‘happy place’ when she visited the animal park on Friday for her birthday. She posted a series of photos from their day, including a photo of her husband, Boris Johnson, and their youngest child petting a giraffe. She also posted a photo of herself next to two tapirs and said they are her new favorite animals. “Back to my happy place @portlympnepark for the most wonderful birthday ever,” she captioned the photos on Instagram. “Tapirs are now my new favorite animal. The former prime minister is pictured petting a giraffe with his youngest. Photo: Carrie Johnson on Instagram Carrie described Port Lympne as a “magical place” in her post. Photo: Carrie Johnson on Instagram (63063215) “Such a magical place where the animals are truly cared for and many are returned to the wild when they can.” It’s not the first time the pair have been seen at a wildlife park in Kent. They visited Howletts in Canterbury in October last year and were photos from a private game drive around the park. Carrie Johnson is communications manager for the Aspinall Foundation, which runs both Howletts and Port Lympne. Carrie Johnson is communications manager for the Aspinall Foundation, which runs Howletts and Port Lympne. Photo: Carrie Johnson on Instagram The family were also seen at Howletts in Canterbury. Photo: Carrie Johnson on Instagram Last year, Damian Aspinall admitted he would welcome the closure of his two parks if it meant the animals could live in the wild. He also revealed controversial plans for the entire herd of elephants to be brought back to Africa. The Foundation has already successfully reseeded hundreds of animals, including gorillas, hyenas and the very first cheetahs, cementing its place among the world’s leading conservation organizations. Mr. Aspinall and his team at the Aspinall Foundation also seek to regenerate lions, serval cats, gibbons and bush pigs. The park is home to animals such as elephants, rhinos, gorillas, lemurs, big cats, capybaras and monkeys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentonline.co.uk/folkestone/news/boris-and-carrie-johnson-in-birthday-trip-to-animal-park-283963/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related