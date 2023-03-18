LIVE: Pakistani court overturns arrest warrants for former PM Imran Khan





A Pakistani court overturns arrest warrants for former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was cleared by a local court here on Saturday to return without charge in a corruption case after marking his presence outside the court complex, amid a standoff between his supporters and security forces. security who tried to arrest him for skipping several previous hearings.

Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh arrested after dramatic chase, NDTV reports citing Punjab police. A special state police team, made up of personnel from seven districts, had been following the separatist leader’s convoy as it made its way to tehsil Shahkot in Jalandhar. The internet was suspended across the state until noon tomorrow as Amritpal associates began streaming frantic videos calling on supporters to reach Shahkot. Anticipating unrest, a large contingent of police was deployed outside Amritpal’s home village of Jallupur Khaira in Amritsar district. Sources said police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the village.

Pakistani police entered former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Lahore home on Saturday as he traveled to Islamabad for a hearing in a corruption case, his party officials said. Bushra Begum, Khan’s wife, was at home when police removed the barricades and broke into her house, they said. During the operation, at least 10 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf workers were injured and more than 30 arrested, the PTI news agency reported. His party shared a video on its official Twitter account which showed Khan’s supporters at his home being lathi-charged by police officers.

India’s one-day Covid-19 case count topped 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases soared to 5,389, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the current deadlock in parliament could be resolved if the opposition showed up for talks and that the government would take “two steps forward” if it did. “two steps forward”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Conference on Millets (Shree Anna) in New Delhi on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Prime Minister will also address the assembly on occasion. Angry protesters took to the streets of Paris and other cities for a second day on Friday, trying to pressure lawmakers to bring down French President Emmanuel Macron’s government and condemn the unpopular age increase of the retirement he is trying to impose without a vote in the National Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of “Vijay Sankalp Yatra” in the city of Davangere in Karnataka on March 25 and deliver a public meeting there. READ LESS

