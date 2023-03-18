President may ask Attorney General to handle IDR 300 trillion transactions in Ministry of Finance – KUPAS MERDEKA





JAKARTA (KM) – President Joko Widodo has been asked to seriously manage the performance of the finance ministry which has recently become a public concern as he is wary of the luxurious assets of finance ministry tax officials. The emergence of civil servants who display their wealth is an open door to the reform of all the financial institutions of the State. Director General of Political Economy and Policy Studies (PEPS), Anthony Budiawan, said the case of wealthy civil servants should be considered from a structured problem or a crime problem. It seems that this case is not only criminal, but structured. As Angin Prayitno revealed in court, there is a fee deposit to his superiors. It’s an open trial, you know, so it’s structured. Not just the RAT, so it’s no wonder the ASN tax has extraordinary richness, Anthony explained, during a virtual dialogue, titled Revamping the State’s Financial Management System Amid the Rafael Affair and IDR 300 trillion money laundering charges in Jakarta on Friday (3/17). The question arises, in the development of public information, from the data submitted by the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, there are suspicious transactions of IDR 300 trillion. After receiving a response from the Minister of Finance, he continued to change that the data did not implicate ASN officers from the Ministry of Finance. The PPATK (Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center) itself is also out of sync. “If there is public deception, it can be criminalized,” he said. This structured and collective crime must be investigated. For this reason, Anthony urged President Jokowi to immediately order the Attorney General’s office to investigate and investigate. Naturally, because the attorney general’s office is the state attorney and reports to the chairman of the cabinet Onward Indonesia. If the Attorney General’s office does not act, it means that the sincerity of the president is in question. Because the president cannot command the KPK. And it must be suspected, if this is the case, then the institutions and the ministries were first enslaved, he said. tax conspiracy Meanwhile, IPB University Faculty of Economics and Management Professor Didin S Damanhuri said in the IMF report that there is a potential for tax leakage in Indonesia to reach 40% or about 1 IDR 500 trillion. So, as explained by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, deals that steal IDR 300 trillion are usually still relatively small. The tax mafia, of course, must be followed by money laundering crimes (TPPU). Meanwhile, the opinion of the last head of PPATK was that a suspicious transaction of IDR 300 trillion was not a criminal act of corruption or money laundering. Like that: As Loading…

