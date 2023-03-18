Trump says he expects arrest Tuesday, calls for protest





NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he expected to be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutors considered charging a silent payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to demonstrate.

“Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s Office…indicate that, no crime can be proven…by far the most prominent Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America, will be arrested Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A Trump spokesperson said the former president had not been informed of any arrests. Trump provided no evidence of leaks from the district attorney’s office and did not discuss possible charges in his message.

“Protest, take back our nation!” said Trump, whose supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

The investigation comes at a critical time, as Trump seeks the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

No U.S. president – while in office or after – has faced criminal charges. Trump said he would continue campaigning even if charged with a crime.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office investigated a silent $130,000 payment former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen made to porn actor Stormy Daniels, said declined to comment.

Sources said Bragg’s office presented evidence to a grand jury regarding the payment, which came in the final days of Trump’s 2016 campaign in exchange for Daniels’ silence about an affair she allegedly had with him. Trump a decade earlier.

Trump denied the affair happened and called the investigation by Bragg, a Democrat, a witch hunt.

Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on Saturday denounced the investigation as politically motivated.

“Here we go again for an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor letting violent criminals through as he pursues his political revenge against President Trump,” McCarthy said on Twitter.

Bragg’s office earlier this month invited Trump to testify before the grand jury investigating the payment, which legal experts said was a sign that an indictment was near. Trump declined the offer, a person familiar with the matter said.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations related to his arranging payments to Daniels and another woman in return for their keeping quiet about affairs they said they had with Trump, among other things. crimes. He said Trump asked him to make the payments. The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has not charged Trump with a crime.

LEGAL MISFORTUNE

An additional witness is scheduled to appear before the grand jury on Monday at the request of Trump’s attorneys, the person familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Trump’s statement that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday is based on reports that Bragg’s office will meet with law enforcement to prepare for a possible indictment, said the person, who spoke expressed on condition of anonymity.

The investigation is one of many legal issues Trump faces as he seeks a Republican nomination for president.

Trump also faces a state-level criminal investigation in Georgia over efforts to overturn the 2020 results there.

A special counsel appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is investigating Trump’s handling of classified government documents after leaving office, as well as his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to the president. Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Last year, Bragg’s office won the Trump Organization’s conviction for tax evasion. But Bragg refused to accuse Trump himself of financial crimes related to his business practices, prompting two prosecutors who worked on the investigation to resign.

Trump leads his earliest rivals for his party’s nomination, holding the support of 43% of Republicans in a February Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared to 31% for his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet announced his candidacy.

Trump in 2018 initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called “a simple private transaction.”

Cohen, who served time in prison after pleading guilty, testified before the grand jury this week. Grand jury proceedings are not public. Outside the lower Manhattan courthouse, he told reporters that he did not testify out of a desire for revenge against Trump.

“It’s a question of responsibility,” he said. “He must be held accountable for his dirty deeds.”

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, spoke to prosecutors last week, according to her attorney.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Karen Freifeld in New York

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

