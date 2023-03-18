Politics
PM Modi too: Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in London | Latest India News
After Parliament adjourned again on Friday due to deadlock over the BJP’s insistence on Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his London speech and oppositions calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into On the Adani-Hindenburg issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted that talks in both chambers should take place immediately.
Accusing the BJP of being the first party to force parliament to malfunction, Gehlot questioned the logic behind Gandhi’s apology request. Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken out against India in countries like Germany and Korea, the Congress leader told ANI news agency that the question of who should apologize is important.
The BJP is the first party that prevents the parliament from functioning. Rahul Gandhi should apologize for what? Prime Minister Modi said so many things against India in Germany and Korea. Who should apologize? The whole world can see, Rajasthan CM told ANI.
Read also : BJP questions Rahul Gandhis’ intention to challenge Indian democracy abroad
Indirectly referring to the apparent muting of audio during the Lok Sabha debates on Friday as a sign of the decline of democracy, Gehlot said the country faced a grave threat of dictatorship.
Parliament must begin and the discussion must take place. The country has democracy and you turned off the microphone in Lok Sabha? Today the way the country is facing the dictatorship, everywhere the situation is very serious, he added.
Alleging that the Center was trying to silence the opposition, Congress shared a clip on Twitter that showed Sansad TV’s audio to Lok Sabha being muted for 20 minutes. The BJP blamed the incident on a technical problem.
The second stage of Parliament’s budget session which began on Monday was beset with delays and adjournments as the opposition continued to tussle with Gandhi’s Center on Democracy under attack comments at the University of Cambridge. Arriving in Parliament on Thursday, the Congressman told ANI that he had not said anything anti-Indian.
The Adani line also continued to remain a key point of deadlock in parliament as several opposition parties – including the Congress, DMK, AAP and some left-wing parties – led an unsuccessful protest march to the Delhi office of the Directorate of Law Enforcement to file a complaint against the Adani Group over the Hindenburg report.
