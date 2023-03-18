- Chinese President Xi will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday
- Putin increasingly isolated in the face of the war in Ukraine
- Xi’s trip follows diplomatic coup over Saudi-Iranian détente
- Chinese trade, a key source of income for Russia
Politics
Analysis: Chinese Xi takes ‘diplomatic dance’ to Russia
March 18 (Reuters) – Xi Jinping walks a diplomatic tightrope as he heads to Moscow, seeking to portray China as a global peacemaker while strengthening ties with his closest ally, President Vladimir Putin, who faces criminal charges for his war in Ukraine.
Leaving Monday for his first trip abroad since winning a third term as president, Xi will seek to bolster Beijing’s diplomatic clout after brokering a surprise detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran last week. , even as he cements his “no limits” partnership with the increasingly isolated Putin.
Xi, who has tightened his grip on his territory as China’s strongest leader since Deng Xiaoping, will also be wary of antagonizing the West, analysts say.
China’s main trading partners are the United States and the European Union – among the fiercest critics of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.
China released a proposal last month to end the conflict, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions to flee. He has received a mixed reception in Kyiv and Moscow, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he would be open to talks with Xi, which some media say could follow the Chinese leader’s trip to Russia.
The United States and its Western allies are deeply skeptical of China’s motives, noting that Beijing has refused to condemn Russia and provided it with an economic lifeline as other countries pile on sanctions against Moscow.
“There was a kind of increasingly pronounced diplomatic dance on China’s part as the war unfolded,” said Andrew Small, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.
China tried “to point out some areas of distancing, not really translating that into anything that would help,” such as pressuring Russia, Small said.
‘NO LIMITS’
China and Russia announced a “limitless” partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, days before launching the invasion of Ukraine.
While Beijing has called for calm from the start, this largely reflected Moscow’s position that NATO was threatening Russia with its eastward expansion and Ukraine’s Western allies had fanned the flames of war in providing it with tanks and missiles.
China has provided key revenue to Moscow as its biggest oil buyer, with bilateral trade booming in recent months. US and European leaders said intelligence showed China was considering sending weapons to Russia, which Beijing denied.
“China certainly wants to appear as an objective and impartial diplomatic actor, but in fact it is anything but that,” said Samuel Ramani, a Russian expert who teaches at Oxford University.
Hours after Xi’s trip was announced on Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader, alleging Moscow’s forcible deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime.
The Kremlin reacted with outrage. Russia says a program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia is a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and abandoned children in the conflict zone.
Russia and China are not members of the ICC. China has not commented on the arrest warrant.
BUSINESS ON BLINIS?
Details on Xi’s visit to Moscow, his first in nearly four years, are scarce.
Both sides said the purpose of the trip was to further strengthen their relations and deepen economic ties. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday the trip was a “journey of friendship”, “cooperation” and “peace”. He did not refer to Ukraine.
The two leaders will meet for one-on-one talks and have dinner together on Monday, then hold further “negotiations” and release a statement on Tuesday before Xi leaves on Wednesday, according to a brief schedule released by the Kremlin.
Previous Xi-Putin meetings have offered lighter moments. Xi called Putin a “best friend” during a 2019 visit where they admired pandas at a Moscow zoo. Dressed in blue aprons, they cooked blinis together in 2018 when Xi visited Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum.
It is unclear whether there will be such photo ops this time amid more serious business and the bloody war in Ukraine.
What is certain, some foreign diplomats say, is that whatever deals the two strongmen strike, Xi now has the upper hand in the relationship.
“It’s been clear for some time that Russia is China’s junior partner, but the war in Ukraine has really made that dominance much tougher,” a European diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
“Whatever support Xi gives to Russia will be on China’s terms,” said another European diplomat.
Reporting by John Geddie; Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Laurie Chen; Editing by William Mallard
