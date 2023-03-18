Donald Trump says the hell will be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutor considers charges





NEW YORK Donald Trump said in a social media post he would be arrested on Tuesday as a New York prosecutor considers charges in a case examining hidden money paid to women who alleged sex with the former president.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network early Saturday that illegal leaks from the Manhattan District Attorneys Office indicate THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK.

Trump urged his supporters to protest.

Law enforcement officials in New York have made security preparations for the possibility that Trump could be indicted.

There has been no public announcement of a timetable for the secret grand juries’ work in the case, including any potential votes on indicting the ex-president.

Law enforcement officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said authorities were just bracing for indictments. They described the conversations as preliminary and are considering the security, planning and practicalities of a possible court appearance by a former president.

Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, told The Associated Press that if Trump is charged, we will follow normal procedures.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had no comment. A message has been left for the court administrators.

On Friday, former President Trump returned to Facebook after a ban of more than two years.

I’M BACK! Trump posted on the site weeks after reactivating his personal account. Trump, who is running his third campaign for the White House, also shared an old video clip in which he said: Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business.

He posted the same clip to YouTube, which announced on Friday that it was also hosting it.

Facebook parent Meta said in January it would restore Trump’s personal account in the coming weeks, ending the suspension it imposed following the Jan. 6 uprising, when supporters of Trump violently stormed the US Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power.

His access to Facebook and Instagram was restored on February 9, the company confirmed.

The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying about the good, bad and ugly so they can make informed choices at the ballot box, wrote Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Metas, at the time.

The company also said it will add new security barriers to ensure there are no repeat offenders who break its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.

Facebook, the world’s largest social media site, had been both a public tool and a crucial source of fundraising revenue for Trump’s two previous campaigns.

YouTube, in a tweet, announced earlier Friday that starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content.

We carefully weighed the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chances of voters hearing similarly from leading national candidates in the run-up to an election, they wrote.

Twitter also reinstated Trumps account last year after Elon Musk took over the business, but the former president has so far opted out of tweeting.

Instead, he posts frequently on his own Truth Social site, which he launched after the suspensions.

A Trump campaign spokesperson and a representative for Meta both declined to comment.

