Clashes between supporters of Imran Khan and police outside Islamabad court, search of former Prime Minister’s home





Pakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in the eastern city of Lahore and arrested 61 people amid tear gas fire after someone opened fire from the roof of the building. building, officials said.

Senior Police Officer Suhail Sukhera, who led the operation in an upscale Lahore neighborhood on Saturday, said police decided to remove a barricade erected by members of Mr Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his defiant supporters.

He said they blocked the lanes around Mr Khan’s residence with concrete blocks, felled trees, tents and a parked truck.

Mr Khan was not at home, having traveled to Islamabad to appear before a judge to face charges of selling state gifts while in office and hiding his property. The judge postponed this hearing to March 30.

Mr. Sukhera said Khan supporters wielding batons tried to resist police by throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails and that a man on the roof of Mr. Khan’s residence opened fire. At least three police officers were injured.

He said police broke down the main door of Mr Khan’s residence and found masks, bottles filled with petrol, iron bars and batons used in attacks on police over the week .

Police use tear gas to disperse supporters

Mr. Sukhera also said that inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures were erected to house those who were involved in attacks on police that injured dozens of officers.

Mr Khan’s motorcade arrived near the Federal Courts Complex in Islamabad, where his supporters also clashed with police. (AP: Anjum Naveed)

Witnesses said police tried to disperse Khan’s supporters by firing tear gas and chased them into several homes in the Zaman Park neighborhood.

Mr Khan was due to appear in court in Islamabad on Saturday after a high court suspended his arrest warrant on Friday, granting him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a corruption case without be detained.

Mr Khan had been locked up at his home in Lahore since Tuesday, after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in the case.

Mr Khan’s residence in Lahore was raided by police soon after he left to appear in court in Islamabad. (AP:KM Chaudary)

His supporters threw rocks and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect the former prime minister from arrest.

Mr Khan’s motorcade arrived near the Federal Court Complex in Islamabad, where his supporters also clashed with police who were preventing them from entering the complex.

Furious Khan supporters threw stones at the police and in response the police threw tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Mr. Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, has filed a request to exempt Mr. Khan from appearing in court under special circumstances.

Mr Khan’s aide, Fawad Chaudhry, told Reuters the former prime minister’s attendance had been officially registered by the court and he had left to return home to Lahore.

According to local media, given the chaos around the compound preventing Mr Khan from physically entering the courtroom, he was eventually allowed by the judge to sign in from his vehicle.

Mr Khan, during his road trip to Islamabad, said in a video message that police broke into his residence in Lahore while his wife was home alone.

He condemned the action and demanded that those responsible be punished.

Mr Khan, now leader of the opposition, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April.

He is accused of selling state gifts while in office and concealing assets, charges he denies.

It’s one of many cases the former cricketer-turned-politician has faced since his ousting.

The 70-year-old also claimed his removal from power was part of a plot by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States.

Washington and Sharif’s government have denied the allegations.

AP/Reuters

