Megawati meets Jokowi for 3 hours at Merdeka Palace, PDIP reveals the content of the conversation





Suara.com – Chairman of PDI Perjuangan or PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. The meeting lasted 3 hours. This was revealed by the general secretary of the PDI Perjuangan DPP, Hasto Kristiyanto. But Hasto did not mention in detail when the meeting took place. Hasto explained that Megawati holds periodic meetings after the last meeting at Batu Tulis Palace, Bogor. Hasto said that for the first two hours, the meeting was held in a special place, in a place full of memories of Megawati when she and Bung Karno lived in the palace. Read also :

Admittedly, fans of second-hand goods, PDIP politicians check out the import savings ban policy “Ms. Mega even showed various things that were untold stories to President Jokowi and at the same time conveyed Bung Karno’s ideas, thoughts, ideas and aspirations for Indonesia and the world,” Hasto said in her statement, Saturday (3/18/2023). ). President of PDI Perjuangan or PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Saturday (18/3/2023). (IDP Doc.) According to Hasto, during the meeting a number of things were discussed, ranging from domestic issues to strategic agendas related to foreign policy. “The meeting of the two leaders discussed various national issues, including building an understanding of the future direction, as well as various strategic programs related to foreign policy in the face of various geopolitical challenges; encouraging the mastery of science, research and innovation, including achieving food sovereignty, as a way for Indonesia to be self-sufficient,” he said. Not to mention, he said, that the meeting also included discussions related to the implementation of the 2024 elections. “During the meeting, of course, various important issues related to the implementation of the 2024 elections were discussed,” he said. Read also :

FACT CHECK: President Jokowi shed tears reading Ferdy Sambo’s last message before being executed? Discover the explanation “At the end of the meeting, a joint meal was organized, which Pramono Anung and Hasto Kristiyanto joined,” he continued.

