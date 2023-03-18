Donald Trump’s call to arms triggers comparisons on January 6





Donald Trump’s call for Americans to ‘protest’, after claiming he would be ‘arrested on Tuesday’, has drawn an angry reaction online, with commentators comparing it to rhetoric used before the January 6, 2021 attack against Congress.

Speculation has been growing for weeks that Trump is set to be indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, for allegedly violating campaign finance laws to arrange a $130,000 payout in silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election result. In the ensuing chaos, a Trump supporter was shot dead by police and dozens of officers were injured after being attacked with poles, rocks and chemical irritants.

Donald Trump speaking at a rally at Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio, and Trump supporters outside Congress on January 6, 2021 (inset). Trump called on his supporters to protest again, after claiming he would be arrested on Tuesday. DREW ANGERER & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP/GETTY

Posting on his Truth Social website, All Capitals, Trump said leaks from “a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s Office” indicate he will be “arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

The former president added: “Protest, take back our nation!”

Earlier, Trump claimed that ‘radical left anarchists stole our presidential election’ and asserted that ‘American patriots’ were being ‘held captive like animals’, in an apparent reference to those arrested during the January 6 unrest. .

A number of political commentators condemned Trump’s social media call for protests, with several suggesting it incited violence and making an explicit comparison to the January 6 unrest.

Philip Lewis, editor of HuffPost with more than 300,000 Twitter followers, tweeted: “‘Protest, take back our nation’ is not political talk. This is Trump calling for violence, and that’s clear.”

Protesting, taking back our nation is not a political speech. It’s Trump calling for violence, and it’s clear

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 18, 2023

Jon Cooper, co-founder of anti-Trump Super PAC The Democratic Coalition, commented: “Trump knows his supporters. By calling on them to “Protest, take back our country!” he implicitly urges them to revolt in the streets.

Trump knows his cult supporters. By calling on them to protest, take back our country! he implicitly exhorts them to riot in the streets.

Trump is increasingly desperate. To save himself from the justice he fears, he hopes for a repeat of January 6 https://t.co/PaEI8MU2pY pic.twitter.com/YGCKiZeuvM

— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 18, 2023

“Trump is increasingly desperate. To save himself from the justice he fears, he is hoping for a repeat of Jan. 6 – but on a larger scale.

“This time, law enforcement must be fully prepared for the potential for violence from far-right extremists. THIS THREAT IS DEADLY SERIOUS.”

Grant Stern, editor of the left-leaning group Occupy Democrats, also compared the situation to January 6. He commented, “Will March 22 become another January 6? Now that Donald Trump has announced his impending arrest and called on his Ultra MAGA supporters to protest, it could happen. This time, no one will sleep on suspicion.

Will March 22 become another January 6? Now that Donald Trump has announced his impending arrest and called on his Ultra MAGA supporters to protest, it could happen.

This time, no one will sleep on suspicion.

— Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 18, 2023

New York Times national correspondent Trip Gabriel added: “Rather than accepting the rule of law, Trump is calling for ‘take back our nation’ protests like he did before the Jan. 6 riot. “

Rather than accepting the rule of law, Trump calls for taking our nation back into our own hands, as he did before the Jan. 6 riots. https://t.co/OkZn9tKgEO

— Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) March 18, 2023

Washington Post national columnist Philip Bump made a similar point, tweeting: “The things that made January 6 dangerous were a call to action and a time and place for that action to take place. This n It’s not just Trump demanding an answer again, it’s telling people when.”

The things that made January 6 dangerous were a call to action and a time and place for that action to take place. It’s not just Trump demanding an answer again, it’s telling people when.

— Philip Bump (@pbump) March 18, 2023

Ahmed Baba, chairman of ranttmedia, which claims to be fighting “authoritarianism”, said: “Trump is telling his supporters to protest and ‘take back our nation.’

Trump is telling his supporters to protest and take back our nation. Law enforcement better be prepared this time, because that’s the January 6 discussion. https://t.co/O5sYNyCwcW

— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 18, 2023

Atlantic columnist David Frum tweeted: “Trump is now trying to organize resistance to the allegedly pending indictment. He and his supporters proved on January 6, 2021 that they were prepared to use violence to defy the law.

Trump is now trying to organize resistance to the allegedly pending indictment. He and his supporters proved on January 6, 2021, their willingness to use violence to defy the law. If you go to them, you want to present them with the strongest case on the biggest issue. END

— David Frum (@davidfrum) March 18, 2023

However, Professor Juliette Kayyem, a Harvard scholar who held a junior position in Barack Obama’s administration, argued that any protests would attract fewer people than Trump expected.

She commented: “Trump seeks more than protest and has always welcomed violence, of course, but it’s just as likely that scare tactics will have little effect. Trump is popular but can’t do everything. just won’t draw the crowds, who know he doesn’t get out of jail for free card anymore.”

Trump seeks more than protest and has always welcomed violence, of course, but it’s just as likely that scare tactics will have little effect. Trump is popular but just can’t draw the crowds, who know he can’t get out of jail for a free card anymore. https://t.co/aH9wNlfdnR

— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) March 18, 2023

Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that if Trump is indicted “he’ll end up winning even more than he’s already going to win.”

The House Republican added, “The base is fed up with Republicans failing to stand up for the people and against the Democrats’ war on Trump, his admin, his supporters and mainstream values.”

If the Manhattan DA indicts President Trump, he will end up winning even more than he is already going to win.

And those Republicans who stand by and applaud his persecution or do nothing to stop him will be exposed to the people and will be remembered, despised and https://t.co/cryRR02xat

— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) March 18, 2023

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also predicted that Trump’s arrest would boost his re-election chances, tweeting: “If this happens Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.”

If that happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Newsweek spoke to Thomas Gift, founder of the University College London Center on US Politics, about Trump’s comments.

He said: “Trump’s language is deliberately provocative. It’s red meat for his supporters who already need little excuse to hunker down ready for battle. That said, there is There’s nothing in Trump’s words that could lead to him being held accountable if anything was Trump’s standard modus operandi Whip the base, but always with language elastic enough to give him plausible deniability.

Updated 3/18/23 1:00 PM ET: This story has been updated with commentary from Thomas Gift.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-protest-call-arms-sparks-jan-6-comparisons-1788702 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related