How to read Xi’s tough message on China’s global role

This month has seen the Chinese rite of spring known as lianghui, i.e. two sessions: the annual meetings of the national advisory committee and the country’s parliament. Neither body holds much power, and it’s easy to write off the whole exercise as an empty theater. Yet public rituals are meant to convey messages, and this year Lianghui offered two important points: President Xi Jinping and his tough foreign policy are here to stay, and China is open for business again after a three-year struggle. against COVID-19, even if its return to growth is reinforced by unsustainable deficit spending.

Term limits

More from our experts

The first point arose on March 9 when Xi assumed a third term as state president, a largely ceremonial post in China’s political system. Power in China comes from the Chinese Communist Party, which Xi has led since 2012 as general secretary. (He won a third five-year term in the position last October) Being president matters mainly because it makes Xi the head of state, which means he can meet other heads of state in as equals, rather than just the leader of a political party.

Safer: China Defense and Security Economy UNITED STATES

But the title also matters in understanding Xi’s ambitions. Xi took power in 2012, but just six years later telegraphed that he wanted to rule beyond 2022. Although largely ceremonial, the title of president was enshrined in the constitution as with a two-term limit. So, in view of a third term, Xi persuaded parliament in 2018 to lift term limits on the presidency, signaling his goal to rule China longer than anyone else in a generation.

Senior researcher Ian Johnson explains politics in China. Look here.

China’s Problems in Washington

Last week, Xi also underscored its importance in other ways. He reorganized the government to tighten control over external and internal security agencies, appointing veteran aides who served under him during stays in the provinces. He also pointed out that although the wolf warrior diplomacy and sometimes belligerent rhetoric of Chinese diplomats could now be somewhat restrained, China would not refrain from challenging countries it opposes. And he did so by declaring that Washington was behind many of Beijing’s problems.

More from our experts

The world this week A weekly summary of the latest CFR news on the biggest foreign policy stories of the week, with memoirs, opinions and explanations. Every Friday. A summary of world news developments with CFR analysis delivered to your inbox every morning.Most weekdays. A selection of original analysis, data visualizations and commentary, examining debates and efforts to improve health around the world.Weekly. By entering your email address and clicking Subscribe, you agree to receive announcements from CFR about our products and services, as well as invitations to CFR events. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Western countries led by the United States have implemented complete containment, encirclement and suppression against us, which poses unprecedented serious challenges to the development of our country, he said in a speech last week.

Xi’s statement was echoed by China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, who respond to American criticism of China, saying that for Washington, good behavior on the part of Beijing meant that China should not respond with words or deeds when it was slandered or attacked.

Safer: China Defense and Security Economy UNITED STATES

Both statements were seen as provocative by some US commentators, but they can also be seen as Beijing’s response to similarly harsh actions and words coming from Washington.

Over the past few months, the Joe Biden administration has limited export of high-tech chips to China, and has so far made a series of serious allegations against it, without concrete evidence. These include alleging that a Chinese ball blown of course was a spy balloon , and that China was considering send arms to Russia to help in its war against Ukraine. The United States has also renewed its review of whether COVID-19 could have originated from a Chinese lab leak.

Against this backdrop, Xi and Qin’s rhetoric can be seen as evidence of China’s resolve even as the two sides try to stabilize the relationship. In the coming weeks, US-China relations will be further tested by a visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States and hearings by a congressional committee on China that seems mostly dedicated publicize Chinese problems and failures.

Bullish trading signals

At the same time, Xi and his team have sought to show that China is open for business again after years of highly restrictive lockdowns that have slowed economic growth.

In discussions during the session, Xi said private contractors are one of us, countering the conventional view of Xi as hostile to private business. It also has a new premier, Li Qiang, who is widely seen as sympathetic to foreign business.

Li embodies the tension between the pro-market growth that has made China wealthy and the emphasis on stability and control that Xi favors. Li was previously the secretary of Shanghai’s Reform Party, and a year ago also experienced the end of the city’s zero-COVID policy before an epidemic forced him to reverse the trend and implement places a severe lockdown.

Xi said at meetings that there is no contradiction between the two positions, affirming that security is the foundation of development and that stability is the prerequisite for strength and prosperity.

Speaking at the closing press conference on March 13, however, Li gave a strong defense of private enterprise, promising to treat businesses of all forms of ownership equally.

However, these concrete policies are still unclear.

Over the past decade, a trio of technocrats Liu He, the economic and financial policy coordinator; Guo Shuqing, the chief financial regulator; and Yi Gang, the governor of economic and financial policy at China’s central bank, bringing decades of reformist credentials to the table. Liu, Guo and Yi spent much of their time in power controlling the spread of financial risk resulting from the 2008 financial crisis. China was not directly affected, but it responded to the global slowdown with a priming aggressive pumps. This left the country indebted and its financial institutions heavily indebted. The main achievement of the trio was to successfully deal with this potential crisis.

A return to financial risk?

After a sweeping reform of financial institutions in last week’s session, Liu retired and Guos’ ministry was abolished, leaving only Yi in his former position. That has left some observers wondering whether China’s longstanding emphasis on preventing financial risk will fade and be replaced by a focus on priming the pump and other short-term measures to boost economic growth. economic growth.

Already, there are indications that the government is turning to the old easy money model to promote growth. Last year, authorities eased lending to property companies, which had been an engine of growth but also debt, and signaled they would bail out poorly regulated local investment firms. Such measures will boost growth but could be a return to debt-led growth rather than more sustainable growth driven by productivity gains.

The wider implications are important. If China relies on easy money, real estate and state-led investments, it is unlikely to move from middle-income to high-income status in the decades to come. come. If that happens, China could fall into what economists call the middle-income trap and fail to become a truly modern and productive economy.

That would leave it far from its goal of being a large Japan or South Korea with leading companies and technology. Instead, it might start to look like the old Soviet Union: militarily strong but permanently lagging behind the world’s most advanced industrial democracies.

This year’s meeting left both options open: focus on strong state control or economic reforms. The coming months will show which side of the equation will dominate Xi’s unprecedented third term.