Imran Khan’s supporters clash with DW police 18/03/2023





A Pakistani court had to cancel a hearing involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police outside the courthouse in the capital, Islamabad.

The court was to charge Khan with bribery and illegal sale of state gifts.

There were violent clashes involving Khan’s supporters and police at the entrance to the building with rocks, petrol bombs and pieces of brick thrown at police guarding the scene.

Earlier today, police entered Khan’s house in Lahore, the former prime minister said in a tweet. Dozens of Khan supporters were arrested and weapons were seized when police entered the house in Lahore city.

A day earlier, one of the highest courts in the country had suspended an arrest warrant against the former head of government.

Imran Khan, whose government was overthrown in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has called for a snap election. It was replaced by a coalition government which, according to Imran Khan, “cannot win free and fair elections”.

What are the allegations against Imran Khan?

Khan faces charges of illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

Khan says he received the gifts legally.

The former prime minister told Reuters news agency he had formed a committee to lead his centre-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the event of his arrest.

The former prime minister failed to attend a hearing on Tuesday, after which a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Imran Khan told DW he did not attend the hearing as it was a “death trap” lacking proper security safeguards.

“The only reason this whole thing blew up was because of an appearance that I didn’t make,” he said. “And that appearance was in court where my whole security team told me there was no protection.”

Kahn: only missed this hearing for security reasons

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“On the one hand, the government says your life is in danger. Second, they want me to appear in this particular court, which is a death trap,” he said. “It was only one appearance that I missed that led to those warrants.”

Khan was shot and injured while campaigning in November.

The former prime minister has argued that the charges against him are politicized, constituting an attempt to prevent him from running.

“Since my government was overthrown 11 months ago, there have been 37 by-elections. My party has swept 30 of them,” he said in an interview for DW. “All opponents are petrified that every time there is an election they will be decimated. As a result, they are trying to do everything to get me out of the race.”

“The reason why there is political chaos in Pakistan right now is that we have a mixed government that has completely failed,” he said.

Police raid Imran Khan’s home in Lahore

Speaking about the police raid on his home, Khan said the “siege” in Lahore was aimed at preventing the politician from carrying out his election campaign.

He said it was “clear” the government was seeking to arrest him despite Tuesday’s suspension of the mandate. But Khan said he was “going to Islamabad to appear in court because I believe in the rule of law”.

Meanwhile, parts of the capital were cordoned off by police on Saturday, Islamabad Police Chief Akbar Nasir said.

“We have deployed heavy security to make sure there is no threat to his life,” Nasir was quoted as saying by German news agency dpa.

