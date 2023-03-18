What happens next if Donald Trump is indicted?





Former President Donald Trump has said his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney over alleged silent money payments is imminent, saying Saturday it could come as soon as Tuesday.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not comment on Trump’s claims, and a Trump spokesperson later clarified that Trump had not received any notification that an impeachment was imminent.

However, Trump’s comments underscore the possibility that he could be arrested for the first time. Trump was asked to testify before a grand jury in early March. The offer to testify, which Trump declined, is required before any charges can be brought.

The investigation focuses on money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 before Trump’s election victory. Daniels says she had an affair with Trump; Trump denies it.

As part of Bragg’s investigation, Trump could face charges of falsifying business records when he allegedly reimbursed his then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for paying Daniels. The silent money deal, allegedly crafted weeks before his presidential victory, could also put Trump at risk of violating campaign finance laws.

The prospect of Trump’s arrest – the first in history for a former president – raises questions about the process Trump would go through during his arrest and trial, including whether extraordinary measures would be taken given its unique status.

TIME spoke with legal experts about every step of the process and how Trump’s indictment might play out differently from common white-collar crime cases.

The arrest

The charges Trump would likely face relate to white-collar crimes involving financial transactions, and given their non-violent nature, defendants in such cases “generally surrender,” skipping public walks.

Shanlon Wu, a white-collar defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, told TIME that defense counsel typically receive notice when their white-collar clients are charged. “Basically, you would make an appointment, to get your client to make an appointment and have their fingerprints taken,” says Wu.

Wu adds that Trump’s lawyers might even request special arrangements, given that he is a former president, to avoid walking through the main entrance to the courthouse or police station in an effort to be more discreet. On Friday, Trump’s attorney said that if charged, Trump would not resist arrest and would follow normal procedures. “There will be no confrontation at Mar-a-Lago with the Secret Service and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” Joe Tacopina told the New York Daily News.

If charged, Trump would have to go through the same process, where he would be jailed, with a fingerprint and a “photo ID” taken. However, given Trump’s substantial ties to the community, particularly his ongoing 2024 presidential campaign, the judge likely wouldn’t consider him a flight risk and likely release him immediately on bail, the former federal prosecutor said. Renato Mariotti at TIME.

In an article on Truth Social on Saturday morning, Trump claimed his arrest was imminent and called on his supporters to protest, citing “illegal leaks” from a “corrupt” and “highly political” Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. “.

Security measures

Law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels have been working to prepare Manhattan Criminal Court for the possibility of Trump being charged, NBC News reported Friday, citing unnamed sources. The New York Police Department, New York State Court officers, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the Secret Service and the FBI are all involved, according to NBC.

Wu doesn’t foresee much unusual logistics in the proceedings if Trump is indicted, but thinks security would be tightened, similar to measures taken for other high-profile politicians or celebrities. “Sometimes we see a huge stream of cameras and reporters outside the courthouse,” he says. “With a former president, the Secret Service would probably have a screening mechanism for that, because otherwise you don’t know who’s in the crowd.”

“Court security can also set up a kind of barrier zone, which means there will be ‘X’ feet, where people can cross and there will be no journalists sticking microphones in their faces. “, adds Wu. would likely be limits on the number of people allowed in the courtroom.

Complications

If Trump is indicted and indicted, the case would eventually move to jury selection, which could be a long and exhausting process.

“The majority of the jury would have opinions on Donald Trump,” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti told TIME. “Most of the defendants, even if they are famous, are often not known to the prospective jurors or do not have a certain opinion on this person. I think it’s safe to say that Donald Trump is different.

During jury selection, the prosecution and defense use voir dire, which means they can ask each prospective juror questions about their qualifications and knowledge of the case, in an attempt to ensuring fair and impartial juries.

Wu believes a judge could choose to issue a so-called “gag order”, barring all parties from speaking to the press. “It’s going to get so much publicity anyway if he’s indicted,” Wu said. “It would be very difficult to find jurors who haven’t been exposed to the news.” Although rarely used, one method to combat this is for a judge to sequester jurors, limiting their exposure to outside influence or information.

“If this case is still ongoing, during his run for the presidency, you could face an unprecedented and difficult situation,” Mariotti said. “[Trump] would be subject to criminal action by a state, which would pose serious constitutional dilemmas.

