Erdogan says grain deal with Ukraine extended





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a press conference on March 17, 2023. AFP ANKARA: Turkey announced on Saturday the extension of an agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume after The invasion of Russiabut it was unclear whether it had been extended for 60 or 120 days. Russia said it had agreed to a 60-day extension, while Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said the deal was extended for 120 days. Turkey and the United Nations did not specify the duration. “Following discussions with both parties, we secured the extension of the agreement which was due to expire on March 19,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments aired on Turkish television hours before the expiry of the agreement. the agreement. “This agreement is of vital importance for the global food supply. I thank Russia and Ukraine, who spared no effort for a new extension, as well as the Secretary General of the United Nations. The large-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022 saw Ukrainian Black Sea ports blocked by warships. But an agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 and signed by kyiv and Moscow had allowed the safe passage of essential grain exports. Easing the food crisis Ukraine was one of the world’s leading grain producers, and the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative helped ease the global food crisis triggered by the conflict. “(The Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement) is extended for 120 days. I am grateful to Antonio Guterres, the United Nations, President Erdogan, (Turkish Defense Minister) Hulusi Akar and all our partners for respecting agreements,” Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. said on Twitter. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “We are seeing reports from parties to the ‘grain deal’ that the deal has been extended for 120 days. “We have repeatedly stated (…) that the Russian side has notified all parties to the agreement that it is extending the agreement for 60 days,” Zakharova said in remarks carried by the news agency. Interfax press. The UN said it was doing all it could to salvage the deal, which helped bring soaring food prices under control. “The Black Sea Grain Initiative…has been extended,” the UN secretary-general’s spokesman said, without specifying for how long. The original 120-day deal was extended in November until March 18. But fearing that a side deal on Russian food and fertilizer exports would not be met, Moscow offered an extension of just 60 days.

