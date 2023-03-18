Pak court overturns warrants against Imran Khan amid major showdown





A Pakistani judge on Saturday overturned warrants for the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case and allowed him to return home without charge, amid clashes between his supporters and the police outside the court complex in Islamabad.

IMAGE: Men walk past a burning police vehicle during clashes between supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and police in Islamabad, March 18, 2023. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Khan arrived at the Islamabad Judicial Complex from Lahore to appear in court from District and Extra Session Judge Zafar Iqbal to witness the proceedings relating to a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for allegedly concealing details on gifts in his asset declarations.

Judge Iqbal, after waiting for hours for the 70-year-old leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to reach court, accepted his lawyer’s suggestion to obtain the signature of the former Prime Minister on the attendance sheet to his vehicle to comply with court orders for attendance in person.

The judge allowed Khan to return to Lahore after marking his presence outside the Islamabad court complex where he was to be charged in the Toshakhana case.

“The situation as it is, the hearing and the appearance cannot take place, therefore all those who have gathered here should disperse after marking their presence. There is no need to bomb or to bomb, the hearing cannot take place today,” the judge said. said by the Dawn newspaper.

Judge Iqbal also quashed arrest warrants issued against Khan in the Toshakhana case and adjourned the hearing until March 30 due to the chaos that followed clashes between police and PTI workers.

People inside the courtroom faced difficulties due to the effects of tear gas as PTI party workers threw rocks at the court complex.

PTI Senior Chief Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed to the media that all legal formalities for Khan’s court appearance had been completed and he was leaving the scene. Thus, Khan walked away without being charged in the case.

Khan reached the court premises earlier, but his efforts to reach the courtroom were thwarted due to the deteriorating law and order situation.

Khan had warned in a video message that he expected an attempted arrest.

Pemra – the electronic media watchdog – had banned television coverage of the court complex and political rallies.

“Another day in the life of Pakistan passed without disaster. Great Escape. Any major accident could have happened,” tweeted President Arif Alvi, who belongs to Khan’s party.

Alvi called on all politicians to work together to get the country out of its current problems.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz joked about Khan, saying he was a ‘jackal who is afraid of being arrested that’s why he refuses to come out of his car”.

Previously, clashes erupted between security forces and Khan’s supporters outside the court complex ahead of his court appearance.

Islamabad Police Chief Akbar Nasir Khan told media that Khan’s supporters used violence, threw stones at police and set fire to a police picket.

“Our force is tackling the situation with patience,” he said, adding that Khan was only five minutes away from going to court.

Strict security measures were implemented outside the G-11 court complex in Islamabad, where Khan appeared.

A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to provide security for Khan, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year.

Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to appear in court.

He was accompanied by his supporters in a convoy.

At least three vehicles from his convoy also encountered an accident near the Kalar Kahar area on the M-2 highway, but no casualties were reported.

He appeared in the Lahore High Court on Friday and assured that he was ready to appear before Judge Iqbal on the corruption case against him on Saturday.

Khan was accused of buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, which he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depositary called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 armed Punjabi police launched a major operation at Khan Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his party workers and claimed to have seized weapons and Molotov cocktails, hours after his death. departure for Islamabad.

The police launched the “grand operation” at Khan Zaman Park residence in Lahore and removed all the camps and barricades erected there by party activists to prevent his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

During the operation, 61 party workers were arrested and around 10 PTI workers and three police officers were injured.

Khan’s residence in Lahore remained a battleground between his party workers, police and Rangers for two days earlier this week over his ‘arrest operation’ in the case.

PTI workers, however, managed to thwart his arrest attempt and the operation was halted by order of the Lahore High Court earlier this week.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar after the operation said in a press conference that earlier the police stopped the operation at Zaman Park on the order of LHC and match PSL.

“However, the court did not prevent us from taking action against those involved in the attacks on the police. Today we launched an operation at noon. We faced resistance from PTI workers, but we managed to control the situation and arrested 61 workers,” he said. said.

The IGP said 20 rifles, including Kalashnikovs, and bottles of petrol bombs were recovered from Khan’s residence.

Some bunkers have also been built in the Zaman Park area, he said, adding that a case will be filed against Khan in this regard.

He said Khan’s home was raided after police obtained search warrants.

The cricketer-turned-politician was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year for not sharing sales details.

The main electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by the National Assembly.

