Johnson will ‘prove’ he didn’t mislead MPs





Boris Johnson will appear before the privileges committee this week.



Photo: Aliyah





Boris Johnson will unveil a ‘defense case’ of WhatsApp messages which ‘prove’ he did not knowingly mislead MPs over Partygate, allies say. The former Prime Minister will make a four-hour appearance before Parliament’s Privileges Committee which is investigating allegations that he lied in the House of Commons. Johnson had said “no parties” had taken place at No 10 during the Covid pandemic, saying footage showing celebrations between colleagues were “workplace events”. If found in contempt of Parliament and suspended from the Commons for ten days, he will face a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a Labor target seat. But texts from colleagues reportedly show Johnson was following official advice when he denied in the Commons that any parties had taken place. Learn more: Rishi Sunak ‘will give the Tories a free vote on Boris Johnson’s future’ if he is found to have misled MPs on pandemic parties Learn more: Suella Braverman tours possible migrant accommodation in Rwanda as she insists nation will process ‘several thousand’ people Boris Johnson attends a ‘rally’ during lockdown.



Photo: Privileges Committee

A member of Johnson’s camp told The Sunday Times: The messages will show in black and white that what Johnson said in Parliament was what he was advised to say by officials and his No 10 team. The argument will be that it was reasonable for him to rely on those assurances. Boris was not present at the vast majority of gatherings and so there was a limit to what he knew, and he was forced to rely on the advice he received. What we’re trying to show is that he said what he believed and what he was told at the time. A controversial message from former No. 10 communications director Jack Doyle read: I’m struggling to find a way this one is in the rules in my head. Johnson was emboldened by the apparent hiring of Partygate lead investigator Sue Gray as Keir Starmer’s new chief of staff. Despite no signs of wrongdoing on Gray’s part, Johnson’s friends say his recruitment by the Leader of the Opposition outrages the ongoing Privileges Committee investigation. Boris Johnson attends a rally during lockdown.



Photo: Parliament

Nadine Dorries claimed that the hiring leaves “huge ethical concerns. Jacob Rees Mogg has claimed Gray’s recruitment invalidates his partygate report and shows there was a socialist cabal of Boris haters who were happy to take him out. Former Conservative party treasurer Lord Cruddas sought to shut down the committee in light of Gray’s impending appointment, although a Tory MP told the newspaper: They [Cruddas] get lost in the weakening of democracy. The news came hours after it was reported Rishi Sunak would allow Tory MPs to vote freely on whether to censure Johnson in case he was found to have deliberately misled parliament. Mr Sunak reportedly decided against whipping MPs to defend Mr Johnson, instead giving them the freedom to make their own decisions, the Times reported. A government source told the paper: ‘There’s no way we’re still stuck in the hell that is Owen Paterson’, referring to Mr Johnson’s controversial decision to overturn a 30-day suspension he had been given to the former minister.

