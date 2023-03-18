Donald Trump calls for protest on Truth Social, saying he will soon be arrested





Former President Donald Trump called for protests on Saturday in response to what he claimed was his impending arrest in a Manhattan criminal investigation, even as his advisers said Trump’s team had no knowledge precise about the timing of an indictment.

Writing from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, Trump surprised his advisers by posting an all-caps message Saturday morning on his Truth Social platform that said he WILL BE ARRESTED NEXT WEEK’S TUESDAY. PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION! His language, along with a fundraising pitch sent by his 2024 presidential campaign, echoed rhetoric Trump used ahead of his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s advisers and lawyers have been expecting for days that he will be charged in the New York case, which hinges on a $130,000 payment to an adult movie star.

But Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Saturday morning there had been no indictment notices and said Trump supporters should attend a campaign rally he is hosting. next week in Texas.

Susan Necheles, a lawyer for Trump, said her remark about the timing of his arrest was gleaned from the media Friday about local and federal law enforcement officials expecting to meet at the start of the next week to discuss security and logistics related to Trump’s expected indictment.

Because this is a political prosecution, the district attorney’s office has engaged in a practice of leaking everything to the press, rather than contacting President Trump’s attorneys as they would in a case. normal,” Necheles said in a statement.

Two people close to the former president who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations said they were unsure when or even if he would be charged. They said advisers and lawyers on his team had warned Trump in recent days that an indictment could come early next week, including the possibility of Tuesday, but were unsure why he chose that. that day in his message.

Trump’s advisers said they are still discussing among themselves and with Trump the logistics of an indictment, including whether the former president should travel to New York to appear in court, if he can avoid it. whether his passport photo is published or any other public spectacle. , and whether, if charged, he would hold a press conference to discuss it.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Secret Service officials were surprised Saturday morning by Trump’s message predicting an arrest on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive planning. During Friday’s talks in preparation for Trump’s possible indictment in New York, Secret Service chiefs expected Trump’s legal team to notify them immediately if his attorneys heard of a expected indictment.

Secret Service officials also expect the district attorney’s office to negotiate terms under which Trump could voluntarily surrender. Lawyers provided no such notification, according to the person familiar with Secret Service planning.

Trump’s message reiterated his late 2020 call for supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to protest the election results, urging them to be there, will be wild. On Saturday, Truth Social users posted comments like all hell will break loose in response to Trump’s possible indictment.

Mary McCord, director of a democracy advocacy center at Georgetown Law School, said Trump stokes extremists who might engage in violence.

Trump knows the call-and-response impact of his words on his most ardent supporters. His call to take back our nation, like his last call for them to fight like hell on Jan. 6, is not just the demand, but the permission for them to act, violently if necessary, McCord added. Protest is protected and valued in America, but violence and incitement to violence is illegal and not protected by the First Amendment.

McCord and his organization repeatedly warned the FBI and local authorities in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 that domestic extremists emboldened by Trump’s call to his rally in Washington planned to target the Capitol that day and attack both the police and lawmakers.

His call to protest has alarmed some of his advisers, who have said they fear his rhetoric will become increasingly incendiary as he feels cornered by prosecutors.

A preliminary security planning meeting was held recently involving the district attorneys office and the New York Police Department, according to a person familiar with the planning. This person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.

Trump’s indictment would be a jaw-dropping moment: A former president, who faces a slew of investigations into his handling of classified documents and the Jan. 6 attack, accused of paying the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels.

The case involves a $130,000 payment that Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, made to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, and if it was made to keep her quiet about allegations that she and Trump allegedly had an affair. Trump denied having an affair with Daniels and called the payments extortionate.

Cohen acknowledged making the payment, saying he expected to be reimbursed; this reimbursement would have been documented as payment for legal work.

The case had been under scrutiny for years by authorities, but prosecutors have so far declined to prosecute Trump. But in recent weeks, Bragg has escalated the matter.

Meanwhile, Trump’s team has begun fundraising in anticipation of his arrest, after the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home last year led to his best fundraising days. funds since leaving the White House, the Washington Post reported.

MANHATTAN DA COULD BE CLOSE TO CHARGING TRUMP, a pitch read Saturday morning. Patriot With the Deep State firing on President Trump with fake witch hunts like never before, we had to be sure you saw the *private and secure* message he wrote for YOU. See below!

Trump and his team are preparing for a political war, in the words of an adviser, to attack the credibility of Bragg, Cohen and Daniels. Trump, who was kicked off numerous social media platforms after the Jan. 6 attack, has his accounts back. On Friday, he posted on Facebook and YouTube, telling his followers he was back online.

Trump also wants to force Republicans to publicly defend him against the investigation, the adviser said. Many of his advisers and surrogates began attacking Bragg on Saturday morning, and a Trump-aligned PAC, MAGA Inc., sent out a press release stating which of Trump’s other 2024 GOP presidential candidates had come to his defense and which were not.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Saturday called for a congressional investigation into the Manhattan District Attorney. I call on the relevant committees to immediately investigate whether federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions, McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

Ali Alexander, an organizer of Stop the Steal rallies, appeared to back away from Trump’s pleas in a tweet in response to Trump’s message. Alexander suggested that people who protest in New York will be jailed or worse. He instead urged his supporters to help the families of those arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack.

I previously said that if Trump was arrested or threatened with a perp march, 100,000 patriots should close all roads to Mar-a-Largo, Alexander posted on the Telegram platform. Now I am retired. But I will pray for him!

Trump supporter and anti-abortion campaigner Frank Pavone, however, seemed eager to appeal to his supporters. Oh yes, we will protest, and it will be massively resounding! Pavone wrote.

Trump wrote a second Truth Social post later that day calling on his supporters to PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST in what appeared to be complaints against the Bidens presidency.

A special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland is leading parallel investigations into Trump’s role in trying to block the 2020 election results and the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Separately, Georgia prosecutors are nearing the end of their investigation into his efforts to nullify the 2020 election results.

Advisers said Trump had been focused on investigations in recent months and had long feared a possible arrest or indictment.

After posting on Truth Social, Trump played golf at his club in Jupiter, Florida. He was scheduled to fly out later Saturday for a national wrestling tournament in Oklahoma.

