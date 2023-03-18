Against Putin IS against Xi





China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping will meet in Moscow with Russian thug Vladimir Putin next week for their first meeting since declaring a “limitless” partnership weeks before Moscow launched its war to conquer Ukraine. In other words, all the talk about how US support for Ukraine somehow weakens us against China ignores the fact that Beijing is support Moscow. Facing Putin is also facing Xi. It has always been evident that Putin, at Xi’s request, delayed the invasion until after the Beijing Olympics on February 20 last year. On February 21, Russia sent more “blue helmets” to occupied Luhansk and Donetsk; on February 24, his forces entered Free Ukraine. And the “no limits” deal included massive increases in China’s energy imports from Russia, replacing in advance the markets that sanctions would soon cost Putin. Chinese state media echoes the Kremlin line on “special military operation”. Beijing has so far avoided sending lethal weapons aid to Moscow, but it has been generous with other aid.





The “no limits” deal includes massive increases in China’s energy imports from Russia. AFP via Getty Images Both leaders share a determination to disrupt the global order centered in America and Europe and extending to Australia and Japan. Putin intends to restore the Russian empire of tsars and commissars; Xi intends to become the world’s dominant power and absolute overlord of East Asia, including Taiwan and the South China Sea. These two objectives require breaking the alliance of the great West, which could indeed fracture if Ukraine falls. Xi wants Putin to win. Next week’s meetings will focus squarely on what China will do to achieve this while maintaining its appearance of neutrality. (If Xi sits down with Ukrainian Volodomyr Zelensky afterwards, it will only be to make Xi look good and perhaps also to intimidate Zelensky. China’s call last month for a ceasefire and the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are more or less similar.) Ukraine surprised the world by coldly stopping the invasion a year ago. Putin has shifted to a longer-term strategy, thinking he will exhaust the will of the West to support his immediate victim and finish the job later.





Jinping and Putin share a determination to overthrow the America-centric world order. Pool/ABACA/Shutterstock Unfortunately, President Joe Biden’s approach has been to give Ukraine just enough help to keep fighting, not the weapons Zelensky says he needs to win. Yet downright defeat The invasion of Moscow is the best way to roll back the two “limitless” partners, proving that the West is not as decadent and weak-willed as they thought. Before the Putin-Xi love, Poland and Slovakia agreed to give Kiev Soviet-era MiG-29 jet fighters. The rest of the West should greet the meeting of best friends with equally dramatic new support for Ukraine. This is not an either/or proposition. Helping Ukraine against Russia helps us counter the biggest threat from China. Face the fact of the “no limits” alliance and stop allowing games from China.

