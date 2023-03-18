President Jokowi dissolves two public companies again!

Jakarta, Sumselupdate.com– President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has just dissolved a number of BUMNs.

The public enterprises which have just been dissolved are PT Istaka Karya which has been declared bankrupt and PT Industri Sandang Nusantara (Persero).

Both companies are listed on the BUMN list which was mentioned by BUMN Minister Erick Thohir in 2021 to be dissolved.

Not only dissolution, but a number of SOEs that were also declared dissolved were merged with other SOEs for efficiency.

This is a list of state enterprises that were dissolved by Jokowi as noted detik.com:

1. PT Istaka Karya

The dissolution of Istaka Karya is contained in Government Regulation (PP) of the Republic of Indonesia Number 13 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of the Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT Istaka Karya.

The PP was signed by Jokowi on Friday, March 17, 2023. In the settlement, it was stated that PT Istaka Karya was dissolved as it was declared bankrupt based on the decision of the Commercial Court of the Central District Court of Jakarta number 26/Pdt. Annulment of Peace/2o22/PN.Niaga.Jkt.Pst.date July 12, 2022.

“The public company (Persero) PT Istaka Karya has been declared bankrupt and has placed the assets of the bankruptcy of PT Istaka Karya in a state of insolvency,” writes the regulation, quoted on Friday (3/17/2023).

The regulations state that the implementation of the liquidation under the dissolution of PT Istaka Karya is carried out in accordance with the provisions. Among other things, laws and regulations in the field of state enterprises.

As for the completion of the dissolution of PT Istaka Karya, including liquidation, it will be carried out no later than 5 years, from the time the company was declared bankrupt. And all the remaining wealth from the liquidation of PT Istaka Karya has been deposited in the Treasury.

2. PT Industri Sandang Nusantara (Persero)



The dissolution of PT Industri Sandang Nusantara (Persero) was officially completed with the signing of Government Regulation Number 14 of 2023 by Jokowi on March 17, 2023.

“As of the entry into force of this Government Regulation, the Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT Industri Sandang Nusantara whose status as a Limited Liability Company (Persero) has been stipulated on the basis of Government Regulation No. 2 of 1977 regarding the change of dress from the state-owned company Industry to a limited liability company (Persero) has been dissolved,” the statement read. Article 1 of the PP was quoted as quoted by detikcom, Friday (17 /3/2023).

In Article 2, it is explained that the implementation of liquidation within the framework of Nusantara garment industry is carried out in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations in the field of public enterprises, laws and regulations in the field of limited liability companies, and other laws and regulations.

Then, Article 3 stipulates the completion of dissolution of Nusantara Apparel Industry including liquidation no later than 6 years from the date of promulgation of this Government Regulation.

“All remaining assets resulting from the liquidation of the Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT Industri Sandang Nusantara, referred to in Article 2, shall be deposited in the State Treasury,” Article 4 states.

3. PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines (Persero)



Merpati Airlines was dissolved by Jokowi under Government Regulation Number 8 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines, which he signed on February 20, 2023.

With this, the state-owned airline was dissolved because it was declared bankrupt based on the decision of the Surabaya District Court Commercial Court number S/Pdt.Sus-Peace Annulment 2O22/PN. Niaga Sby Jo number 4/Pdt. Sus-PKPU/2018/PN.Niaga Sby dated June 2, 2022.

“The assets of the bankruptcy of the limited liability company (Persero) PI Merpati Nusantara Airlines are in a state of insolvency,” read one of the articles of the PP, quoted on Wednesday (22/2/2023).

The completion of the dissolution of Merpati Nusantara Airlines, including liquidation, will be effected no later than 5 years from the date the company was declared bankrupt. This means that the dissolution process will be completed in 2027.

“All remaining assets resulting from the liquidation of the PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines Limited Liability Company (Persero) referred to in Article 2 shall be deposited with the State Treasury,” the regulations read.

4. PT Kertas Leces



Kertas Leces was formally dissolved by Jokowi in Government Regulation No. 9 of 2023 regarding the dissolution of the Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT Kertas Leces.

The state paper company was dissolved because it was declared bankrupt based on the decision of the Surabaya District Court Commercial Court Number 1/Pdt.Sus.Annulment of Peace 2O18 PN Niaga Sby. Jo Number 5/Pdt.Sus-PKPU/2O14lPN Niaga Sby. September 25, 2018.

“The assets of the bankrupt limited liability company (Persero) PT Kertas Leces are in a state of insolvency,” reads the fragment of the PP article.

The completion of the dissolution of PT Kertas Leces, including liquidation, is carried out no later than 9 years from the time the company was declared bankrupt. In this case, the goal is for Kertas Leces to finish disbanding in 2027.

“All remaining assets resulting from the liquidation of the limited liability company (Persero) PT Kertas Leces referred to in Article 2 are deposited with the State Treasury,” the regulation states.

5. PT National Commercial Fleet Development (PT PANN)



In December 2022, Jokowi officially gave his blessing to Erick Thohir to disband PT Pembangunan Armada Niaga Nasional (PT PANN). This was spelled out in Presidential Decree Number 25 of 2022 regarding the 2023 Government Regulatory Readiness Program. This Presidential Decree was signed by Jokowi on December 23, 2022.

“Regulations regarding the dissolution of the National Fleet Development Company (Persero) by the Minister of Public Enterprises and the Minister of Finance in accordance with their respective powers based on the statutory provisions”, as it is written in the decree Presidential, quoted on Monday (26/12/2022).

Meanwhile, the basis of government is Article 79 of Government Regulation Number 45 of 2005 regarding the Establishment, Management, Supervision and Dissolution of Public Enterprises.

On the other hand, this BUMN was not effectively dissolved. The government is currently drafting the dissolution rules in the Draft Government Regulations for the Dissolution of the Limited Liability Company (Persero) PT National Armada Development Company.

The dissolution of this society has been heard for a long time. Also, PT PANN was busy being discussed as it has only 7 employees but is on the list of recipients of state participation or PMN i.e. government subsidies, amounting to IDR 3.8 trillion.

6. PT Bhanda Ghara Reksa (BGR)



BGR was declared dissolved and merged with PT Indonesian Trading Company (PPI). This is as written in PP number 97 of 2021 which was signed by Jokowi on September 15, 2021.

“That to increase the efficiency, effectiveness and market penetration of the distribution and trade network, as well as to support the availability and affordability of food, including BGR, it is necessary to merge BGR with the PPI,” said the PP, as quoted by detikcom.

In article 2 of the regulations, it is explained that BGR is declared dissolved without liquidation with the provision that all rights and obligations as well as the assets of the company are transferred by law to PPI. The amount of the value of the assets is determined by the Minister of Finance on the proposal of the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN).

7. PT Pertani



PT Pertani merged with PT Sang Hyang Seri. The merger decree was contained in government regulation number 98 of 2021 which was also signed by Jokowi on September 15, 2021.

“That to increase business efficiency, effectiveness and penetration, as well as to support the availability, affordability, inclusiveness and quality of seeds and feed ingredients, there is a need to convert PT Pertani to PT Sang Hyang Seri,” Jokowi said.

The merger also resulted in the dissolution without liquidation of Pertani, provided that all rights and obligations as well as the assets of the company are transferred to PT Sang Hyang Seri.

8. PT Perikanan Nusantara (Perin)



The merger of Perinus with PT Perikanan Indonesia (Perindo) was stipulated by PP number 99 of 2021 which was signed by Jokowi at the same time, namely September 15, 2021.

In this settlement, Jokowi explained that the merger was done to increase the efficiency, effectiveness and penetration of the fisheries business network. Additionally, the merger also supports the availability, affordability, inclusiveness and quality of fisheries.

With this merger, Perinus was declared dissolved without liquidation on the condition that all rights and obligations as well as the assets of the company be transferred to Perindo. (dtc)