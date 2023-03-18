Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday and calls on his supporters to protest





Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on education as he hosts a campaign rally with supporters, in Davenport, Iowa, U.S. March 13, 2023.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as a New York grand jury investigates his connection to a silent payment to a porn star.

Trump said he learned of his supposedly imminent arrest through leaks from the “corrupt” Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He urged his supporters to protest on his behalf against a call that harkens back to when the former president encouraged thousands to flock to Washington, DC, during the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising.

“THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, FROM FAR AND FAR, WILL BE ARRESTED TUESDAY NEXT WEEK,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media site early Saturday morning. “PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!”

In another emphatic article on Saturday afternoon, Trump tried to further galvanize his base.

“WE CANNOT ALLOW THIS ANY MORE,” he wrote. “THEY ARE KILLING OUR NATION WHILE WE SIT AND WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

A grand jury heard testimony related to Stormy Daniels’ 2016 payout in Lower Manhattan State Criminal Court, but no public announcement has been made on when or whether Trump will be charged. New York law enforcement has taken security measures in the event the former president faces a criminal charge.

Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, was not made aware of the possibility of Trump being arrested on Tuesday.

“Nobody is telling us anything, which is very frustrating,” Tacopina told CNBC. “President Trump is basing his response on press reports and the fact that this is a political prosecution and that the prosecutor is leaking information to the press instead of disclosing to attorneys as they should.”

If charged, Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, would become the first former president to face criminal charges.

United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shared a tweet supporting Trump on Saturday, calling the district attorney a “radical” seeking “political revenge” against the former president.

“I call on the appropriate committees to immediately investigate whether federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions,” he wrote in the tweet.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

CNBC’s Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

