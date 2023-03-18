How ‘Turkish Gandhi’ Kilicdaroglu Could Influence May Elections





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces his biggest electoral challenge in May’s election from the man dubbed Turkey’s Gandhi. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in a rare move, has united much of the opposition, but critics warn he faces formidable odds to end Erdogan’s more than 20-year rule.

Backed by six political parties from all political persuasions, Kilicdaroglu, leader of the country’s main opposition party, the CHP, announced his candidacy for the presidency on 6 March. He promises radical reform, the end of the executive presidency and a return to parliamentary democracy. “Governing by Consensus” “Kilicdaroglu says ‘I will not rule as one man, I will rule by consensus’. He promises economic stability and a Turkey with human rights where everyone is equally represented,” says the editor from Halk TV News, Bengu Sap Babaeker. “And we have to remember that Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been in politics and in the state bureaucracy for a very long time. Yet, despite this, there have been no accusations of corruption,” Babaeker added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends his party’s group meeting at the Turkish National Assembly in Ankara on February 1, 2023. AFP – ADEM ALTAN Seventy-four-year-old Kilicdaroglu brought his CHP party back from the dead. His 400km “March for Justice” from Ankara to Istanbul in 2017 for the imprisonment of government critics turned into one of the first major mass movements against the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The media dubbed Kilicdaroglu the Turkish Gandhi. Kilicdaroglu has engineered victories in municipal elections in four of Turkey’s five biggest cities, including Erdogan’s political stronghold, Istanbul. But critics point out that the soft-spoken opposition leader, with his background in public office, lacks Erdogan’s fiery charisma. Kilicdaroglu lost four general elections to Erdogan’s AKP party and his candidacy faced opposition within his coalition alliance. “He’s not seen as the typical leader. He’s not one to shout loudly,” said political scientist Zeynep Alemdar of Istanbul’s Okan University. “He doesn’t demonstrate the qualities of this male leadership that people are looking for a lot. And it’s not just in Turkey. Look at Russia, look at Trump! People love this type of leadership. He’s very humble, has a voice sweet. I don’t see him really angry,” Alemdar added. Earthquakes and politics However, February’s deadly earthquakes are widely seen as a political shift, with outrage sparked by construction flaws and allegations of a slow state response to the disaster. Kilicdaroglu quickly arrived on the scene, offering condolences to survivors, voicing widespread criticism of the government’s slow response to the disaster and pledging to bring those responsible for the poorly constructed buildings that collapsed, killing so many . Kilicdaroglu, according to some analysts, captured the country’s mood. “Kilicdarolgu said something is wrong with this whole system, so we have to start something new all together. We have to change this country for the better once and for all,” observed Sezin Oney, columnist at the Policy news portal. “He had a personal catharsis. When he visited the earthquake sites, he was shaken, visibly moved. And I think he made a personal decision that this was going to be [his] legacy,” added Oney. A Turkish soldier walks among destroyed buildings in Hatay on February 12, 2023, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southeast of the country. – The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria soared to more than 20,000 on February 9, 2023, as hopes of finding survivors trapped under rubble in freezing weather dwindled is faded. AFP – YASIN AKGUL Religion as an obstacle Religion could be another obstacle for Kilicdaroglu. He comes from the liberal Islamic Alevi sect considered by some conservative Muslims to be heretical. Alevis have faced centuries of discrimination in Turkey. But analysts suggest that after 20 years of Erdogan’s rule, dominated by religious tensions, the electorate is now more interested in economic concerns than identity politics. Alemdar says the country, and young people in particular, have moved on and people no longer look at “what the other person believes in”. They have bigger concerns, like skyrocketing inflation. “The economy is in ruins, the currency crisis is here, the debt is growing,” she added. Along with Kilicdaroglu’s coalition of parties, comprising nationalists, Islamists, left and right, he promises an end to political and ethnic polarization in what is widely seen as the greatest challenge to Erdogan’s rule.

