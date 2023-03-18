Donald Trump calls for demonstrations before his indictment





Suggesting that his indictment was imminent, former President Donald Trump on Saturday called on his supporters to PROTEST and TAKE BACK OUR NATION, raising fears that potential charges in Manhattan could be met with political violence. OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD AND DYING, Trump wrote in a two-post social media rant early Saturday. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD!

THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK, he continued, describing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt and highly political.

It was unclear what information Trump was basing his scheduled arrest on Tuesday, but charges in Stormy Daniels’ silent money case have been looming since last week, when the Manhattan prosecutor invited the former president to appear before a grand jury. Trump declined to testify, but a number of associates, including his former fixer Michael Cohen, appeared last week. With the long-running investigation apparently in its final stages, local, state and federal law enforcement officials are reportedly preparing for the possibility of a Trump indictment and potential unrest as early as next week. Such accusations, which could be the first of a long series, given the number of investigations he is currently the subject of, would put the United States in uncharted waters: not only would he be the first American president to facing charges after leaving office, but he could become the first to seek re-election. while he was under indictment.

Trump’s call on Saturday to TAKE BACK OUR NATION echoed his pleas, after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, for his supporters to fight like hell for him. If you don’t fight like hell, he told an angry crowd on January 6, 2021, you won’t have a country. That rallying cry helped incite a deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill, for which he is also the subject of a Justice Department investigation. Trump has denied wrongdoing in DOJ investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents, as well as the Manhattan DA investigation into his allegations that he ordered Cohen to silence two women during his 2016 presidential campaign who said they had business with Trump. Trump has played down all the whirling probes as part of a witch hunt to undermine him politically, and has vowed to stay in the race for 2024 no matter what. I wouldn’t even think about leaving, he told reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month.

But Trump was clearly pissed off by the legal danger he faces and appeared to threaten civil unrest if he were indeed prosecuted. I think you would have problems in this country, the kinds we may not have seen before, Trump told conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt last year. I don’t think the people of the United States would support it.

