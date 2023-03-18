Chinese soccer stars and Chinese officials detained in Xi’s corruption crackdown | China

SErgio Agero may be one of the greatest strikers of his generation, but he won an even rarer accolade in 2015, when he became the first and last Premier League footballer to take a selfie with Xi Jinping , the Chinese leader passionate about football.

THE phototaken at the Manchester City stadium with then-Prime Minister David Cameron comes from a time when Xi enjoyed warm relations with the UK and pushed China to become a global footballing superpower by 2050, two ambitions that today seem distant.

In 2016, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) unveiled a plan to build 70,000 football pitches and have 50 million people playing by 2020. Xi also said he wanted China to host the World Cup. But by 2021, just under 27,000 pitches had been built, and governments’ enthusiasm for the sport appeared to be waning. Now, a corruption scandal threatens to further derail China’s beautiful game, just as stadiums begin to reopen after pandemic shutdowns.

It all started in November, when Li Tie, one of China’s most famous football personalities, disappeared. Li, a former Everton player, had coached the men’s national team. Chinese authorities said he was being investigated for alleged serious violations of the law.

Sergio Agero takes a selfie with then Prime Minister David Cameron and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Manchester City on October 23, 2015. Photography: Sergio Agüero/AP

Several other sports leaders were the subject of an investigation which led to the arrest of Chen Xuyuan, the president of the CFA, on February 14. It’s the most sweeping crackdown on football since Xi came to power in 2012, and it’s a devastating blow to everyone involved in the game, said Rowan Simons, chairman of ChinaClubFootball, a basic network. He exposes the last 10 years of reform as having been wasted.

Chen was a popular appointment to head CFA in 2019. He previously served as chairman of Shanghai International Port Group, which bought one of the city’s clubs and renamed it Shanghai Port FC in 2015, boosting the team to victory in the Chinese Super League in 2018.

In the past, the chairman of the CFA was always appointed by the government, says Qi Peng, lecturer in sports policy and management at Manchester Metropolitan University. This has sometimes led to Chinese football being run by bureaucrats with little interest in the culture or business of the game. So when Chen was introduced as president, because he was already involved in football, it was seen as a very positive sign, says Peng.

But Chen’s business background hasn’t stopped him from getting involved in a movement to reduce the commercialization of the sport, which has left many clubs in financially precarious positions.

Between 2011 and 2020, Chinese clubs spent $1.7 billion on international transfers, according to Fifa figures. Spending peaked in 2016 when the Chinese Super League spent $450 million on inbound transfers. Authorities questioned why the clubs were spending all that money on foreigners who were just going to ship the money elsewhere, says Mark Dreyer, a Beijing-based sports analyst, and they started blocking the spending.

In 2017, a 100% transfer tax was introduced on foreign players purchased for more than 45 million yuan (5 million) and domestic players transferred for more than 20 million yuan. That money was for local development, Simons says. But he disappeared. Some fear the money has disappeared into the pockets of corrupt officials.

Real estate companies own or partly own about half of the top-tier clubs in China. But last year, the real estate sector was hit by the pandemic and a government crackdown. Several big clubs have folded, revealing the precariousness of their economic models.

Today, the CFA turns to women’s football. Top clubs are required to lead a women’s team if they want to participate in the Chinese Super League. There is hope that the women’s game can be a clean slate. They are already doing better at international level than the men’s team, having qualified for the World Cup this year, a feat the men’s team has not achieved since 2002. According to Simons, the CFA seem to be dropping the men’s game , which gave nothing but grief.

Some analysts believe the detentions of Chen and Li may be politically motivated. Certainly, the top brass of the game no longer have the same political support as before.

Xinjiang Flying Tigers line up before a match against Jilin Northeast Tigers in the 2020-2021 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league season in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, Jan. 2021. Photograph: Xinhua/Alamy

The soccer crackdown comes as basketball, China’s other major ball sport, grapples with a crisis that risks airing more dirty laundry about the corruption of China’s sports industry in public.

Last month, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers withdrew from the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), posting a statement on social media making heated allegations against the league. The club accused the ABC of mismanagement, which it said was the source of all sorts of chaos in Chinese basketball. He directly pointed the finger at Yao Ming, one of China’s biggest sports stars, who previously played in the United States for the Houston Rockets as well as the Chinese national team. Yao is head of the ABC and a delegate to the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament. The Tigers accused him of being responsible for blurring the line between the business and government branches of the ABC.

The Tigers apologized and were readmitted to the league, but some asked if the claims could be re-bottled. And, as Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economics at Skema Business School, notes, the Chinese government has dealt with everyone, so it might just be basketball time.