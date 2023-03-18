Pakistani police bulldoze door, break into Imran Khan’s house in Lahore; Ex-PM to appear in Islamabad High Court: key points





NEW DELHI: A major drama unfolded on Saturday as former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan traveled from Lahore to the High Court in Islamabad in connection with the Toshakhana bribery case (lodging gifts from the ‘State). Police personnel who had camped outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore for nearly a week to arrest him, reportedly broke into the premises soon after the former prime minister left for the high court. Meanwhile, while traveling to Islamabad, a car in Khan’s convoy encountered an accident due to which the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s court appearance had to be delayed . Khan said it was all part of a plan to arrest him so he would not be able to lead the party’s election campaign. Although the courts granted Khan protection from arrest in 9 case, including the Toshakhana case, the head of the PTI apprehended that he would get him arrested. “I’m going to court knowing they’re going to arrest me because I believe in the rule of law,” he said in a video message posted on Twitter. Khan also told reporters that a committee had been formed to lead his party if he is arrested. “I’ve created a committee that will obviously make decisions once – if – I’m in jail.”

– PTI (@PTIofficial) 1679124274000 The 70-year-old is due to appear in court from District and Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal to witness the proceedings in the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for allegedly concealing details of gifts in their asset declarations. Here are the main developments: supporters of the PTI, clash with the police in front of a court complex

— PTI Islamabad (@PTIOfficialISB) 1679137468000 Thousands of Khan’s supporters had gathered near the compound as Article 144 was in place in Islamabad. As the former prime minister approached the high court, his supporters reportedly started throwing stones at the police. In response, the police fired tear gas canisters into the crowd. A police picket was also reportedly set on fire.

– Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) 1679135512000Political workers are urged to clear the way so Imran Khan can proceed to court, police said on Twitter. in Zaman Park after evicting hundreds of PTI supporters. Punjab police reportedly removed barricades at the entrance to the residence with an excavator and entered the premises. The police reportedly met resistance from the PTI workers camped inside and responded with a baton charge.

— PTI (@PTIofficial) 1679125262000 Some activists have reportedly been arrested. Unverified video released by PTI showed police attacking workers inside Khan’s residence. It was also reported that the police broke into the PTI leader’s house by breaking down the door. The staff also uprooted camps erected inside the premises. Assault on my house: Imran Khan Khan denounced the police operation which was underway in his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore. alone,” he said in a tweet. “Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London’s plan where pledges were made to bring runaway Nawaz Sharif to power in return for accepting an appointment.”

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 1679124670000The PTI leader maintained that an ‘agreement’ had been signed in London which stated that ‘Imran must be put in jail to destroy his party and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif’. Imran argued his arrest had ‘nothing to do with the law’ but was in fact part of the ‘London’ conspiracy. Strict security measures outside the high court Strict security measures were put in place works outside the G-11 court complex in Islamabad, where Khan is expected to arrive soon. A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to provide security for Khan, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year. Khan said he knew the government would arrest him as he walked to court in Islamabad. to attend the hearing in Toshakhana’s case amid protracted efforts by law enforcement to apprehend him for missing previous hearings. Article 144 in IslamabadThe administration of Islamabad on Friday night imposed Article 144 in the capital, prohibiting private companies, security guards or individuals from carrying arms. It is mandatory for drivers to carry their registration documents with them while driving. Commissioner Islamabad has ordered citizens to cooperate with authorities and avoid unnecessary travel to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan. Protection from arrest At the final hearing on Thursday, the court rejected Imran’s plea to suspend the non-releasable arrest warrants issued against him. However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the non-dischargeable arrest warrants issued against Imran, giving him an opportunity to appear in the Magistrates Court on Saturday. At Friday’s hearing, Imran’s attorney, Khawaja Haris, presented a recognizance from his client. , assuring him that the head of the PTI would appear in court on March 18.

Islamabad High Court suspends arrest warrant for Imran Khan

Toshakhana case Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit. Founded in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administration control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries. Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year for not sharing details of the sales. The electoral body then filed a complaint with the district court to punish him under criminal laws for selling the gifts he had received as the country’s prime minister. Khan skipped several hearings in the case. Pitched battles The PTI leader has resisted arrest in the Toshakhana case, holed up in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, who have fought pitched battles with police and Rangers over the past few years. days, injuring over 60 people, most of them police officers. The clashes finally died down after the courts intervened on Wednesday, a day after which Khan’s supporters placed shipping containers outside the main entrance to his residence and equipped themselves with clubs and slings to protect the former prime minister of any new police action. his residence in Lahore, Khan had once again rushed to the IHC with a petition against the arrest orders. The IHC declined to intervene and asked attorney r to come to the district court and commit to having Khan appear on March 18 when the court had scheduled a hearing in the case. Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court on Friday and said he was ready to appear before the judge on a corruption case against him on Saturday. (With agency contributions) Look at Pakistan: Police break into Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore

