Millet can be a solution to the global food and nutrition crisis, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in New Delhi on Saturday, March 18, 2023. | Photo credit: Twitter@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Millet Conference here on Saturday and said coarse grains, known locally as Shree Anna, can be a solution to the food and nutrition security problem facing the world. A ministerial roundtable on millet was also held there with the participation of ministers and officials from 10 countries, including India. The two-day conference will feature sessions on promoting and raising awareness of millets among producers, consumers and other stakeholders. Mr. Modi said brainstorming sessions would be held on topics such as millet cultivation, millet economics, health benefits and farmers’ income, among others, with the active participation of administrations. local self-governments, Department of Agriculture offices, agricultural schools, colleges and universities as well as Indian embassies and several foreign countries. The prime minister said millets are not just for food or agriculture. Shree Anna is a doorway to prosperity for the country’s smallholder farmers, Shree Anna is the cornerstone of nutrition for millions of countrymen, Shree Anna is a congratulation from the Adivasi community, Shree Anna means getting more crops for less water, Shree Anna is a great foundation for chemical-free agriculture, Shree Anna is a great help in the fight against climate change, he added. Speaking at the Global Millets (Shree Anna) conference in Delhi. Let’s make the “International Year of Millet” a huge success. https://t.co/KonmfdQRhP Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2023 To arouse interest

Millets were declared nutri-cereals in 2018 where work has been done at all levels, from raising farmers’ awareness of its benefits to creating market interest, he said. He added that millets are mainly grown in 12 or 13 states. Previously, consumption per month per person did not exceed three kilograms, while it has risen to 14 kilograms per month currently, Modi added. The prime minister said the sale of millet-based food products has also seen an increase of around 30%. Mr Modi claimed that India’s millet mission, the campaign for Shree Anna would prove to be a boon for 2.5 million farmers in the country. He said millet is known for its climate resistance and can be easily produced even under adverse climatic conditions. It is a preferred crop for water stressed areas as it requires relatively less water to produce. Millets can be grown naturally without chemicals and thus preserve human and soil health, he added. Speaking of the food security challenges facing the world today, he pointed to the challenge of food security for the poor in the Global South and food-related diseases in the Global North. On the one hand we have the problem of food safety and on the other hand the problem of eating habits, he said, pointing to concerns about the heavy use of chemicals in products. Shree Anna provides solutions to these problems as it is easy to grow, it is also less expensive and it gets ready for cultivation faster than other crops, he said. He also listed the benefits of millet and said that it is rich in nutrients, special taste, rich in fiber, which is very beneficial for the body and health, and can also help prevent diseases related to the mode of life. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, in a video message, offered 200 acres of land in his country for the exclusive production of millet in honor of the United Nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millet. He said India would in return provide technology and support to improve agricultural production and millet productivity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/millets-can-be-a-solution-for-global-food-nutrition-crisis-say-prime-minister-narendra-modi/article66634461.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related