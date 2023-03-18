Will Trump be arrested? Donald Trump posts on social media amid Stormy Daniels silent money investigation





A Trump spokesperson later said there had been “no notification” of any arrests.

By John Santucci, Aaron Katersky and Katherine Faulders

Saturday March 18, 2023 10:21 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump claimed in a post on his social media platform that he would be arrested on Tuesday as part of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into silent money payments made to the star of adult cinema Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

As part of the message, Trump also called on his supporters to protest.

In a statement, a Trump spokesperson appeared to walk back the comments.

A Trump spokesperson said there was no notification that the DA “has decided to take its witch hunt to the next level. President Trump rightly points out his innocence and the militarization of our system of ‘injustice. He’ll be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally.”

Trump was not charged with a crime in the investigation.

ABC News has not verified the claims, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has not commented.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, criticized the investigation as politically motivated and said he was leading relevant congressional committees to investigate whether New York prosecutors had federal funds .

“Here we go again – an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor letting violent criminals through as he pursues political revenge against President Trump,” McCarthy tweeted on Saturday. “I call on the appropriate committees to immediately investigate whether federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence also called the investigation a “politically charged lawsuit” during a melee with reporters in Iowa on Saturday.

“The idea of ​​indicting a former president of the United States deeply disturbs me,” Pence said. He added, “I know, I know President Trump can take care of him.”

Former President Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said Trump’s statement on Saturday calling for protests was “reckless.”

“Whatever the Grand Jury decides, their consideration is clear: No one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States,” Pelosi tweeted. “The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep abreast of current affairs and foment unrest among his supporters.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

