Donald Trump says he expects arrest on Tuesday and urges his supporters to protest





Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he expected to be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutors consider charges for a silent payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to protest.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, declined to comment.

No U.S. president – while in office or after – has faced criminal charges. Trump is seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024. He has said he will continue campaigning even if charged with a crime.

Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorneys Office…indicate that, with no crime to be proven…the far-leading Republican nominee and former President of the United States of ‘America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Demonstrate, take back our nation! said Trump, whose supporters stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump did not say he had been officially notified of the pending charges and provided no evidence of any leaks from the district attorney’s office. He did not discuss possible charges in the message.

A Trump spokesperson said in a statement to reporters that there had been no notification, beyond media leaks.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ office presented evidence to a grand jury regarding a silent payment of $130,000 that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, made to Daniels in the final days of the Trump’s 2016 election campaign, sources said.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denied the affair took place.

Braggs’ office earlier this month invited Trump to testify before the grand jury investigating the payment, which legal experts said was a sign that an indictment was near. Trump declined the offer, a person familiar with the matter said.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations related to his arranging payments to Daniels and another woman in return for their keeping quiet about affairs they said they had with Trump, among other things. crimes. He said Trump asked him to make the payments. The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has not charged Trump with a crime.

Legal woes

An additional witness is scheduled to appear before the grand jury on Monday at the request of Trump’s attorneys, the person familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Trump’s statement that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday is based on reports that Braggs’ office will meet with law enforcement to prepare for a possible indictment, said the person, who met expressed on condition of anonymity.

The investigation is one of many legal issues Trump faces as he seeks a Republican nomination for president.

Trump also faces a state-level criminal investigation in Georgia over efforts to overturn the 2020 results there.

A special counsel appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is currently investigating Trump’s handling of classified government documents after he left office, as well as his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which he lost to President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Last year, Braggs’ office won the Trump Organization’s conviction for tax evasion. But Bragg refused to accuse Trump himself of financial crimes related to his business practices, prompting two prosecutors who worked on the investigation to resign.

Trump leads his earliest rivals for his party’s nomination, holding the support of 43% of Republicans in a February Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared to 31% for his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet announced his candidacy.

Trump in 2018 initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he characterized as merely a private transaction.

Cohen, who served time in prison after pleading guilty, testified before the grand jury this week. Grand jury proceedings are not public. Outside the lower Manhattan courthouse, he told reporters that he did not testify out of a desire for revenge against Trump.

It’s all about responsibility, he said. He must be held accountable for his dirty deeds.

Daniels’ attorney said she spoke with prosecutors last week.

