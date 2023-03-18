Politics
Uyghur leader asks ICC to issue arrest warrant for Xi Jinping after Putin
Uyghur activists rally against human rights abuses in China and the occupation of East Turkestan during a protest in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, DC in July 2022. Photo by archive by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
March 18 (UPI) — The leader of a group demanding independence for the Uyghur people from China has asked the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for President Xi Jinping.
Salih Hudayar, the prime minister of the Uyghur government in exile in East Turkestan, pleaded in a statement shared on Twitter.
His statement came a day after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for illegally transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.
The East Turkestan government of exile, which was declared in 2004 and is based in Washington, DC, is not recognized by the United States or other governments around the world.
Governments in exile are political groups that claim to have the legitimate sovereignty of a nation but are unable to exercise this claim. The East Turkestan group claims to be the legitimate government of the official Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China.
The Uyghur people are an ethnic minority in China consisting mainly of Muslims native to the region who speak their own language, which is similar to Turkish. China has long been accused of genocide of the Uyghur people, with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights conclusion in august that the allegations of torture, forced detention and other human rights abuses are “credible”.
“This has included sweeping, arbitrary and discriminatory restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms, in violation of international laws and standards,” the United Nations said at the time, while calling on the Chinese government to release the Uyghurs “arbitrarily. imprisoned”. ”
In 2019, The New York Times reported that Xi gave secret directives ordering the Chinese Communist Party to show “absolutely no mercy” to the Uyghur people and other Turkic peoples, resulting in the mass internment, forced labor and forced sterilization of these groups in China .
China has long tried to claim that Uyghur groups seeking independence are terrorist organizations, decry a 2021 decision by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to write off the East Turkestan Islamic Movement as a terrorist organization.
East Turkestan’s claim for independence has its roots in two previous iterations of a breakaway Islamic republic that existed in the 1930s and 1940s.
The Turkish Islamic Republic of East Turkestan, based in what is now the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, existed from 1933 to 1934 before its forces were defeated by Chinese warlord Sheng Shicai, who ruled the region. over the next decade with the help of the Soviet Union. .
During World War II, Sheng Shicai switched allegiance from the Soviet Union to the Kuomintang, the Chinese nationalist party that once operated in mainland China and remains a major political party in Taiwan – China’s claimed autonomous republic.
Eventually, the Uyghur people rebelled against the Republic of China forces and Sheng Shicai was removed from his post to become China’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry before later fleeing to Taiwan amid civil war. Chinese.
The Second Republic of East Turkestan, which operated from 1944 to 1949, marked the era during which the region essentially served as a puppet state for the USSR – which ended its support for East Turkestan following a treaty signed by China with the Soviet Union in 1945.
“We call on the International Criminal Court to act and hold Chinese leader Xi Jinping accountable for the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples,” Hudayar said in his statement on Saturday.
“The International Criminal Court must uphold justice and fulfill its pledge of ‘Never Again’ by investigating the ongoing genocide and arresting Xi Jinping for his direct role in this Holocaust-like genocide in the 21st century.”
