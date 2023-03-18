here are the signals so far about what’s really going on in New York.





Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that he would be arrested on Tuesday as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into his alleged payments to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE BY FAR AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!, Trump posted on his social media app at 7:26 a.m., encouraging his supporters to stand behind him and get closer to the language he used before the Jan. 6 riot.

There are good reasons to doubt Trump’s prediction. A spokesperson for the former president later recalled his statement, saying there had been no notification of arrest from prosecutors. The New York Times reported that at least one other witness is expected to testify before the grand jury hearing the charges in Manhattan. And sources told the newspaper that even if an indictment drops on Monday, logistics would likely delay an arrest beyond Tuesday.

One of Trump’s attorneys, Susan Necheles, said her remark was a reaction to the media coverage. Because this is a political prosecution, the district attorney’s office has engaged in a practice of leaking everything to the press, rather than contacting President Trump’s attorneys as they would in a case. normal,” Necheles said in a statement to The Washington Post.

The Times reported that Trump was deeply anxious about the possibility of an arrest:

When former Trump Organizations CFO Allen H. Weisselberg was arrested in 2021, Mr. Trump watched in horror as television news showed Mr. Weisselberg flanked by officers in the courthouse, and the former president said he couldn’t believe what was happening. .

That said, even if Trump’s message was reckless, an arrest may not be far off. Preparations are said to be underway in New York should this happen. According to CNN, municipal, state and federal law enforcement authorities have met to discuss the possibility. NBC News reported that preliminary safety assessments are underway.

If the arrest goes through, another Trump lawyer said he would likely turn himself in. There will be no confrontation at Mar-a-Lago with the Secret Service and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Joe Tacopina told the New York Daily News.

Observers believe Trump will likely be indicted over an alleged $130,000 payment made by his former lawyer to Stormy Daniels to quell her claims that she had an affair with the former president. This is just one of many potential lawsuits Trump has in the works.

