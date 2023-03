0

Reading time:1 minute, 15 seconds Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline The IBFP is the second cross-border energy pipeline between India and its neighbors Improved connectivity with Bangladesh will further strengthen people-to-people relationships By GDP Delhi Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFP) today in virtual mode. The foundation stone for the construction of this pipeline was laid by the two prime ministers in September 2018. Numaligarh Refinery Limited has been supplying petroleum products to Bangladesh since 2015. This is the second cross-border pipeline between India and its neighbours. Cooperation in the power and energy sector has become one of the hallmarks of India-Bangladesh relations. The IBFP is the first cross-border power pipeline between India and Bangladesh with a capacity to transport 1 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) of high-speed diesel (HSD) to Bangladesh. Improved connectivity with Bangladesh will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between the two parties. Bangladesh is India’s largest development partner and largest trading partner in the region. The operationalization of the Friendship Pipeline will strengthen the ongoing energy cooperation between the two countries and further develop in Bangladesh, especially in the agricultural sector. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her constant guidance on the project and expressed his wish to continue working with her for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. About the author of the article Souman Munshi

