Donald Trump says all hell will be stopped on Tuesday, urges protests to take back our nation





Former President Donald Trump has claimed in a rant in all caps that he will be arrested this Tuesday as a New York prosecutor becomes aware of a possible indictment.

The twice impeached ex-president urged his fans to protest and take back our nation in response.

THE FIRST REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK, Trump wrote to his Truth Social app on Saturday morning.

PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION! the former president added, echoing his January 6, 2021 calls for MAGA acolytes to rally in DC to protest Congress certifying current President Joe Biden’s election victory. On that note, CNN reported that Trump’s advisers had privately urged him not to call for such protests, fearing it could lead to violent riots like those on Capitol Hill.

Nevertheless, later on Saturday, the ex-president again posted in all caps: WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!

Despite Trump’s claim of an arrest on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the ex-president told The Daily Beast that there had been no notification beyond the unlawful leaks from the Justice Department and the prosecutors office, that prosecutors had decided to continue his witch hunt. level. The spokesperson added: President Trump rightly emphasizes his innocence and the weaponization of our system of injustice. The New York District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Expectations of an indictment come amid an investigation focused on the silent money Trump allegedly ordered paid to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair with the former president. Last week, Manhattan prosecutors gave the clearest signal yet that Trump should be indicted by inviting the former president to testify before a grand jury, The New York Times reported.

Michael Cohen, who testified before a grand jury in the case earlier this week, criticized his former job as boss. #DiaperDonald clearly knows something that has yet to be released to the public, he wrote on Saturday morning. Cohen told the New York Post that he thinks Trump is trying to annoy his base and take advantage of their anger, as he has done in the past. Donald’s message eerily resembles his war cry before the January 6 insurrection; including calling for protests, Cohen added to the Post.

Jonathan Turley, a lawyer and professor at George Washington University School of Law who is very critical of the case against the ex-president, criticized Trump’s call for his supporters to take action : However, given recent history, Trump must quell any inflammatory rhetoric. as we move forward, he wrote on Twitter.

The former president did the exact opposite as Saturday wore on, becoming increasingly bothered by Truth Social as he called on his supporters to take action.

A message from former President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 18.

Social Truth/Donald Trump

Continuing in all caps, Trump wrote that the country is in steep decline and being led into World War III by a crooked politician who does not even know he is alive. He echoed Republican talking points unrelated to his eventual impeachment allegations that Democrats defunded the police and military before calling on his supporters to take to the streets.

WE CANNOT ALLOW THIS ANY MORE, Trump wrote. THEY KILL OUR NATION WHILE WE SIT AND WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!

Zachary Petrizzo contributed reporting.

