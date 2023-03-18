Xi Jinping travels to Moscow to meet his best friend Putin





The United States and its Western allies are deeply skeptical of China’s motives, noting that Beijing has refused to condemn Russia and provided it with an economic lifeline as other countries pile on sanctions against Moscow. There was a sort of increasingly pronounced diplomatic dance on China’s part as the war unfolded, said Andrew Small, senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund. China has tried to point out some areas of distancing, without really translating that into anything that might help, like putting pressure on Russia, Small said. No limits China and Russia announced a boundless partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, days before launching the invasion of Ukraine. While Beijing has called for calm from the start, this largely reflected Moscow’s position that NATO was threatening Russia with its eastward expansion and Ukraine’s Western allies had fanned the flames of war in providing it with tanks and missiles. China has provided key revenue to Moscow as its biggest oil buyer, with bilateral trade booming in recent months. US and European leaders said intelligence showed China was considering sending weapons to Russia, which Beijing denied. China certainly wants to appear as an objective and impartial diplomatic actor, but in fact it is anything but that, said Samuel Ramani, a Russian expert who teaches at Oxford University. Hours after Xi’s trip was announced on Friday night, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader, alleging Moscow’s forcible deportation of Ukrainian children is a war crime. The Kremlin reacted with outrage. Russia says a program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia is a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and abandoned children in the conflict zone. Russia and China are not members of the ICC. China has not commented on the arrest warrant. Business around blinis Details on Xi’s visit to Moscow, his first in nearly four years, are scarce. Both sides said the purpose of the trip was to further strengthen their relations and deepen economic ties. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that the trip was one of friendship, cooperation and peace. He did not refer to Ukraine. The two leaders will meet for one-on-one talks and have dinner together on Monday, then hold further talks and issue a statement on Tuesday before Xi leaves on Wednesday, according to a brief schedule released by the Kremlin. Previous Xi-Putin meetings have offered lighter moments. Xi called Putin his best friend during a 2019 visit where they admired pandas at a Moscow zoo. Dressed in blue aprons, they cooked blinis, a Russian pancake, together in 2018 when Xi visited Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum. It is unclear whether there will be such photo ops this time amid more serious business and the bloody war in Ukraine. What is certain, some foreign diplomats say, is that whatever deals the two strongmen strike, Xi now has the upper hand in the relationship. It’s been clear for some time that Russia is China’s junior partner, but the war in Ukraine has really made that dominance much sharper, a European diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Whatever support Xi gives Russia will be on China’s terms, another EU diplomat said. Reuters

