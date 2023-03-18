Pakistani police enter the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and clash with supporters





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to appear in court on Saturday after expressing fear of being arrested in a standoff with the government that has led to intense clashes with his supporters.

Police entered Khan’s house in the city of Lahore after he left for his court appearance in the capital Islamabad.

Khan, in office from 2018 to 2022, faces a series of legal challenges, including one that prompted an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him on Tuesday.

He was due to answer in court on Saturday on charges of illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during his tenure.

Khan says he followed legal procedures to acquire the gifts.

Khan, 70, reached the capital on Saturday afternoon and was heading to court in a motorcade surrounded by supporters.

Riot police arrest one of Khan’s supporters in Lahore after the former prime minister left his home for Islamabad to appear in court. (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

Islamabad’s police chief told local TV channel Geo News that Khan’s supporters attacked police near the courthouse and fired tear gas shells, prompting police to fire more tear gas.

Khan has led nationwide protests since his ousting from power last year and brought a series of cases against him.

Dozens of arrests

Punjab provincial police chief Usman Anwar told a news conference in Lahore that officers came to Khan’s home on Saturday to intercept people who had been involved in earlier clashes with the police and had arrested 61 people, in particular for throwing Molotov cocktails.

Earlier this week, police and Khan’s supporters clashed outside his home during the attempted arrest.

Security personnel use a bulletproof shield to shield former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as he leaves after appearing in Lahore High Court on Friday. Khan appeared in court after a warrant for his arrest was suspended, allowing him to end a several-day wait at his home. (Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images)

Hours before leaving his home, the former cricketer star told Reuters he had formed a committee to lead his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should he be arrested.

Khan, who was shot while campaigning in November, said in the interview that the threat to his life was greater than before and claimed without providing evidence that his political opponents and the military wanted to prevent him from running for office later this year.

The military and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has denied being behind the cases against Khan. The military, which has an outsized role in Pakistan, having ruled the country for nearly half of its 75-year history, has said it remains neutral on politics.

The government “intends to arrest me”

The court has already issued warrants for Khan’s arrest in the case because he failed to show up for previous hearings despite being summoned.

On his assurance that he would appear on Saturday, the court granted Khan protection from arrest, but he said he feared police and the government were planning to take him into custody.

“It is now clear that, although I have been released on bail in all my cases, the government (of the Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition) intends to arrest me. Although knowing their dishonest intentions, I go to Islamabad and to court because I believe in the rule of law,” Khan said on Twitter.

“It is also evident now that the whole siege of Lahore was not intended to ensure that I appeared in court in any case, but was intended to take me to jail so that I would be unable to carry out our election campaign. “

Pakistan’s information minister said this week that the government had nothing to do with the police action and that the police were complying with court orders.

The case to be heard on Saturday relates to accusations that Khan sold luxury watches and other items donated to the state during his tenure as prime minister.

Police arrested on Tuesday

During Tuesday’s attempted arrest, hundreds of supporters blocked police from entering the premises. Authorities said they were attacked by petrol bombs, iron bars and slingshots on Tuesday.

Imran Khan’s supporters and riot police fight outside Khan’s house to prevent officers from arresting him in Lahore on Tuesday March 14. (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

Many supporters remained to guard Khan’s house as he left for Islamabad on Saturday.

Punjab provincial information minister Amir Mir told Reuters that police again arrived outside Khan’s house on Saturday to collect evidence of attacks on police and people wanted in various cases.

“When the police arrived, the PTI activists tried to arrest them by throwing stones and attacking them with truncheons. In retaliation, the police arrested many of them. The police had already informed the PTI leadership of the evidence-gathering process,” Mir said.

Khan’s party shared footage with reporters that appeared to show police in the garden of the Lahore house beating supporters with batons.

Khan said his wife was alone in the house during the raid.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Geo News that police recovered weapons from premises outside Khan’s home. Sanaullah said law enforcement did not enter the residence, remaining in the garden and driveway.

He said the police had a search warrant to carry out the search.

