The impending arrest of Donald Trump





This week, the iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives was renewed for a record-breaking 60th season, making it the second-longest-running soap opera in American history, a year behind General Hospital, currently in its 60th year.

In the past eight years since Donald J. Trump announced his candidacy for president, we’ve seen another long-running soap opera, with twists and turns that include untold crimes, secret relationships, silent money , theft, debauchery, immortality, incitement, palace intrigue and theft (allegedly, isn’t it?).

Soap operas, over the past few decades, have lost their appeal. All My Children, One Life to Live and As the World Turns have all been canceled in the past 15 years. People grew tired of them, and with the rise of reality shows, the 24-hour news cycle and the rise of tabloid journalism, there was no need for fictional programs, whereas a myriad of soap operas played out in real time, with real people, and real consequences.

Trump’s corruption and deceit daytime series has meant record viewership and clicks for stories related to all of his ongoing melodramas. When he was a candidate, and as president, a tweet from Trump could kick off two- or three-day news cycles that kept viewers and readers locked in, until the next incendiary tweet from Trump arrived. It felt like the old days of back and forth between The Edge of Night, Guiding Light and Ryans Hope.

Trump’s storylines continued, many with resolution, as other storylines piled up. And like the soaps that ran their course, people began to tire of all the performative elements of Trump’s everyday soapies.

He was kicked off Twitter and Facebook, relegated to creating his own much less consequential social channel, Truth Social, and his ramblings, rants, childish nicknames and accusations were no longer slobbered by story editors and the big audience.

Now, perhaps the soapiest of all Trump’s immoral acts seems to be coming crescendo. On Saturday, Trump, on his rickety Truth Social, announced he would be arrested by the Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday for his role in paying a porn star to hide an illicit affair.

With his boring flair for spectacle, and in all caps, Trump wrote in part: THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE BY FAR AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK. And he added ominously, PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION!

It was only a matter of time for this indictment to happen. In December 2018, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion, making false statements to a federally insured bank and campaign finance violations for his role in disbursing taxes. silent money to the now famous adult film star, Stormy. Daniels. Cohen had pleaded guilty in August and, in exchange for a lighter sentence, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

In Cohens’ plea agreement, there was a reference to Person A as an unindicted co-conspirator. “It doesn’t take a genius to find out who Person A was. Now, nearly five years later, a grand jury is probably ready to indict Person A, which is Trump.

Now come all the many questions. What will happen if/when Trump is arrested on Tuesday? Will he be walked around and taken to a waiting police car, handcuffed? Will he surrender, his procession being taken to an underground garage? Will he hopefully appear disheveled like many before him in a New York courtroom? Will the deposit be fixed? Or will he be detained for his remarks on incitement to demonstrate? Will he be treated like everyone who is arrested and charged with a crime? Will there be a gag order imposed on Trump that will force him out of Truth Social? Will we see street riots reminiscent of January 6?

It’s hard to imagine any of our dreams of, shall we say, perpetrating Trump, with tousled hair, sweatpants and handcuffs, ever coming true. It’s also hard to imagine that Trump will be jailed for his calls to protest. And, as we now know, Trump and his lackluster team of lawyers, the bottom-of-the-barrel advocates, will work to gum up the system for as long as it takes to try to stop the inevitable.

Many have asked why it took so long since Cohen and A were identified for Trump to finally be charged? There has been growing criticism of how DA Alvin Bragg is treating Trump and all the illegality swirling around him.

Some claim, including Trump and his defenders, that Bragg was forced into impeachment because of a book written by one of Bragg’s former prosecutors. Mark Pomerantz claimed that Bragg, as newly elected prosecutor, had stopped investigating Trump, and Pomerantz wrote a book attacking his former boss.

Others said the case against Trump could be weak and dismissed. While others said Trump would be held accountable.

But here’s what we know. This indictment will be a circus. It will be a wild media feeding frenzy. It will almost be as if the tired, old, past-and-done Donald Trump soap opera will be brought back to life. As the living embodiment of narcissism and someone who must always have an enemy, Trump will view his arrest and newfound news as a bizarre return to fame.

Even if there is a gag. Even if he is under house arrest. Even if his phone is taken away from him, there will be a lot of noise from the Trump world. The media will dissect every aspect of these historic criminal charges. And that will only be the beginning.

What comes next could be beyond anyone’s imagination. The Georgia election interference indictment, the Trump Organization tax indictment, the Trump classified document indictment, Trump’s role in instigating an indictment of insurrection, the indictment of illegal acceptance of foreign gifts by Trump. It will be a resurgence of not one, but many soap operas, with their own cast, their own twists, and endless hangers.

It will be Trump all day, all day 2.0.

In the summer of 1974, after the resignation of Richard Nixon, former President Gerald Ford uttered these famous words: Our long national nightmare is over. Many of us probably assumed that once Trump was arrested, our penance for suffering his sins would end. However, with his arrest imminent and others to follow, our long national nightmare is ready to start all over again.

John Casey is the editor of The Advocate.

The views expressed in The Advocates opinion pieces are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.advocate.com/voices/donald-trump-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related