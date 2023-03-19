US leaves, China closes in on Jokowi’s Pride project





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The downstream coal project becomes dimethyl ether (DME) continued after Air Products and Chemicals Inc., a United States (US) petrochemical company, officially declared its withdrawal from this project. However, China is now beginning to pay attention to this project which is included in the National Strategic Plan (NSP). Acting Director General of Minerals and Coal (Dirjen Minerba), Idris Sihite, said that a Chinese company has already made a presentation to pursue this DME project, specifically the joint DME project with PT Kaltim Prima Coal. The Chinese company in question is called Sedin Engineering Company Ltd, a company active in the construction and petrochemical sectors. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Presenting with several companies (not just KPC). We are not the one inviting them, they are presenting in the company I know, please just B to B them,” Idris Sihite said during a meeting at the office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, quoted as Saturday (18/3/2023). Idris Sihite pointed out that apart from Air Products, there are many other companies that can also develop coal downstream in DME. It’s just that, so far, Indonesia’s ideas haven’t been too broad. “Not only can Air Products do DME, but we also have some that can. China can,” said Idris Sihite. Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan responded to Air Products from the downstream coal project. Luhut said the government is currently holding important discussions regarding the continuation of Indonesia’s downstream coal program. “I think there are still technical (discussions) to be completed. We will see later (regarding the replacement),” Luhut said when meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday (3/14/2023). As is known, Air Products has decided to leave the coal downstream project consortium to become DME with PT Bukit Asam Tbk. (PTBA) and also PT Pertamina (Persero). In fact, this Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) replacement project will be built in South Sumatra. In addition, Air Products has also decided to leave the DME project together with PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article The United States leaves the favorite project of Jokowi, it is the culprit.. (cap/luc)



