Chinese head of state Xi Jinping visits Russia

beijing Chinese head of state and party leader Xi Jinping is due Monday for a three-day state visit to Moscow. Among other things, he wants to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. Xi wants to work for peace, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, without mentioning Ukraine by name. According to Russian information, however, it should also be about military-technical cooperation.

Putin and Xi will meet on Monday for one-on-one talks and an informal dinner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The heads of state plan to discuss issues of the future development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China and sign important bilateral documents, the Kremlin said in a statement. Talks in a wider circle are scheduled for Tuesday, including with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The United States and Western countries take a critical look at the partnership between the two nuclear powers. The United States and other countries have repeatedly warned China not to supply arms to Russia in the war against Ukraine. Xi and Putin forged a borderless partnership just before Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

Despite the illegal invasion, the Chinese government stands by this partnership and has repeatedly stressed that it wants to further strengthen its relationship with Russia. The Beijing regime describes its position in the Ukraine war as neutral. However, political leaders have repeatedly blamed the United States and NATO for causing the crisis.

Beijing’s mediation efforts are therefore not considered credible by the United States and other Western countries. The United States has urged Xi to also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “There are concerns that China is making proposals regarding the war in Ukraine that are one-sided and reflect only the Russian perspective,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

Apparently Xi also wants to call Zelenski

The Chinese head of state has had four personal exchanges with Putin since the start of the war, but never with Zelenskiy. After his trip to Russia, Xi wanted to call Zelensky, the Wall Street Journal recently reported, citing insiders. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the Chinese side.

Experts say a phone call between Xi and Zelensky would be just a fig leaf to justify Xi’s trip to Moscow. The visit to Russia is actually aimed at deepening relations with Russia in a way that will benefit Beijing and not real peace mediation, said renowned Russian China expert Alexander Gabuev.

Military relations need to be deepened, Chinese chip and technology exports to Russia have increased, and Russian oil and gas deliveries to China have increased. This is also in line with China’s recently released twelve-point document for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

The document, presented on the anniversary of the start of the war, calls among other things for a ceasefire and peace talks. However, it contains no concrete proposals as to what a peace plan might look like. It is also unclear what role China could or wants to play in the peace talks.

The document was also met with skepticism in the West. A ceasefire at this point is tantamount to ratifying the conquest of Russia, US national security adviser Kirby said. Furthermore, Russia could use the ceasefire to consolidate its positions in Ukraine and muster forces for further attacks against Ukraine. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that one should not negotiate with the gun at the door.

While the document remained vague on many points, the call for an end to Western sanctions against Russia and the call to guarantee grain exports were surprisingly specific. The latter meets in particular the approval of many countries of the South. Some experts therefore believe that Beijing wants to use its approach to position itself as an alternative to the West, especially in this region of the world.

Alternative to the US-dominated world order

Another important reason why the Chinese government sticks to its partnership with Russia is the common enemy of the United States. Xi and Putin fight for a so-called multipolar world order and want to break the supposed American monopoly on power. This is also shown by the so-called Global Security Initiative recently specified by China. Also in the document on Ukraine, a reorganization of the European security architecture is indirectly called for, without the United States as a protecting power.

