Boris Johnson’s “bombshell” that will “exonerate him from partygate” | Politics | News





Boris Johnson is preparing to unveil ‘bombshell’ evidence which he says could clear him of the Partygate scandal. The former Prime Minister’s legal team is said to be finalizing his defense against accusations he knowingly and deliberately misled MPs about the lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street. The new revelations come ahead of a toasting session by the House of Commons privileges committee on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson’s ‘bombshell defense dossier’, as his allies describe it, will contain letters from Mr Johnson’s advisers telling him that no Covid rules had been broken in the Number 10 that was delivered just before he speaks in parliament, according to The Telegraph. An unnamed source close to Mr Johnson’s defense team said the dossier includes new evidence which “will help his case”. His defense is that he informed parliament of information he believed at the time to be true, the source said. The documentary evidence shows that he received advice to say what he continued to say. Mr Johnson maintained that he believed no rules had been broken until he later corrected himself after it became clear what had really happened.

His six-strong legal team, led by Lord Pannick KC, will present WhatsApp conversations and other ‘internal communications’ from the moment to argue that the Prime Minister’s statement was based on what he was told by aides in the n ° 10. The team has until Monday morning to file its written defense, which will then be made public ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. MPs on this panel should argue that he should have known that some of the events he attended went against lockdown rules. The Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines to 83 people, including Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak, for breaking Covid law in eight separate rallies at government buildings, which served as evidence of some wrongdoing. READ MORE: Nick Ross defends Fiona Bruce in Question Time

His legal team will also warn that his case risks setting a precedent by dragging MPs to the privilege committee every time they make an honest mistake and then rectify the record. His defense will also argue that the political orientation of the privileges committee makes it an “unfair process to get Mr Johnson through”. The committee is led by Labor’s Ms Harman, a veteran MP with 41 years’ service, and is made up of seven MPs: four Conservative, two Labor and one SNP. The committee released an interim report earlier this month with new evidence, but friends of the former prime minister believe he was ‘chosen’ and does not represent the full picture.

