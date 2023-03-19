Trump rages online over Tuesday’s New York arrest based on ‘tea leaves’





Trump lashed out at the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Saturday over a looming “silent money” indictment. He said on Truth Social that he “will be arrested on Tuesday” and called for “protesting”. A lawyer for Trump says no date has been set and the prosecutor kept the defense in the dark. Loading Something is loading.

In a vitriolic post on Truth Social early Saturday, Donald Trump said he expected to go to the Manhattan District Attorney’s money case on Tuesday, a date that his own lead defense attorney could not confirm.

Lead defense attorney Susan Necheles said Trump’s defense team had received no information from the prosecutor’s office that Trump would be “arrested” on parole on Tuesday or any other specific day, although ‘she was careful not to directly contradict her clients’ Truth Social publication. .

“President Trump is basing himself on press reports,” Necheles told Insider of Tuesday’s date.

“This is a political prosecution and the prosecutor is leaking information to the press instead of communicating to lawyers as they should,” Necheles said.

Necheles did not specify which “press report” Trump might consult. No specific date has been reported for Trump to surrender to authorities in Manhattan.

She could not confirm whether Trump was referring to a Fox News report from Friday. The report says the district attorney’s office “has requested a meeting” with law enforcement, to plan an indictment that a court source told Fox “they anticipate” next week. .

Necheles said the prosecutor’s office has recently been disconnected from the defense, and that has allowed rumors and “tea leaves” to shape perceptions of what’s going on in the case.

“We all read tea leaves because they refuse to communicate,” she told Insider. “It’s been over a week and I haven’t received any information from them, which is not normal,” she said.

“In normal and common cases, they’ll tell us when they expect to file an indictment. They’ll say ‘we’ll let you know,'” she added. “That’s the normal conversation you would have with prosecutors.”

In his article on Truth Social, Trump derided the accusation as being based on a “fairy tale” and called for “protests.”

Trump cited “illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s Office” as the source of his belief that “the longtime Republican nominee and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of the week next”.

“Protest, take back our nation!” concluded the message from the former president, written in capital letters.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

Speculation has been growing for weeks over the prospect of Trump being indicted. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office investigated Trump in connection with an illegal $130,000 payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The Manhattan grand jury has been hearing testimony since mid-January, including Monday and Wednesday from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, a star witness in the prosecution’s case.

But there are no credible accounts to emerge publicly that the grand jury voted to indict Trump or anyone else, a necessary first step that would then lead the DA to contact Trump’s attorneys and negotiate his surrender and impeachment.

This breaking story has been updated to include additional commentary from Trump’s attorney and to add details from Saturday morning’s Truth Social post.

