Crisis in Pakistan: the best thing to do is to hold free and fair elections, even if that means the return of Imran Khan as Prime Minister





Pakistan is plunged into a veritable storm of crises, in the words of its foreign minister. Added to this is the ongoing mini-storm over the arrest of Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s economy is in a precarious situation, facing a default in its external obligations. Due to its poor track record in implementing IMF conditionalities, negotiations to revive the moribund IMF facility dragged on. The Fund seeks a firm commitment from Pakistan’s main creditors regarding the renewal of the repayments owed to them. In the absence of structural reforms, IMF assistance, when it arrives, will be a temporary reprieve.

There has been no respite from the rising tide of terror in the country despite governments’ frequent admissions of firm manipulation and demarches to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to control TTP terror from their territory.

The political deadlock, resulting from the political engineering of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, persists. This has a negative impact on governance, which has remained poor at best, and on Pakistan’s ability to deal with the above challenges.

The Pakistani army has a tradition of ruthlessly rejecting its political proteges, who have tried to throw off its yoke. However, the populist Imran Khan threatens to be the army’s reward. An incompetent administrator, he was quite unpopular and struggling with a tanking economy, when former army chief Bajwa breathed new life into him by arranging his ousting from power in April 2022. His popularity has steadily grown since then. By contrast, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, including its ruling party PML(N), has lost considerable political capital due to the severe economic measures it has taken to restore the economy and the difficulties which result for the population. Traditionally the dominant political force in Punjab, the PML(N) is unsure of its performance there. Hounded by court cases, its principal elected official, Nawaz Sharif, remains in exile.

Riding a wave of popularity, Imran Khan is pushing for a snap election. Having failed to force the PDM government to call snap elections at the national level, he dissolved the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, led by his party, thus requiring elections within ninety days in accordance to the constitution. A victory of the PTI in these provinces will aggravate the misfortunes of the PDM. Due to procrastination by the Chief Electoral Commissioner, who is a PDM sympathizer, it took a Supreme Court order to set elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for April 30 and May 28 respectively. However, there are reports of continued government efforts to delay them.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

Deprived of an effective political checks and balances against Imran Khan, the PDM government pursued the strategy of implicating him in multiple accountability cases to secure his conviction in court and disqualify him from holding public office. The ongoing drama surrounding his arrest must be seen in this context. This strategy has not been very successful so far due to the defiance of Imran Khan, the timidity of governments due to the uncertainty regarding its political fallout and the inability of the authorities to pin him down on anything. serious thing. The arrest warrant that underpins the recent police action relates to allegations of misappropriation of gifts received by Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries during his tenure. However, wider disclosure by the government pursuant to a court order shows that the conduct of most high office holders has not been above reproach in this area. A court in Islamabad reiterated the arrest warrant and ordered Imran Khan to appear on March 18. More legal maneuvers continue as the saga of arrests unfolds. He could well be arrested. However, there is no end in sight to the political stalemate.

There is no sign of bridging the trust gap between Imran Khan and army chief Asim Munir, who was ousted as DG (ISI) within months by the former. There have been telltale signs of the military’s quiet support for the PDM government. Recently, the ISI joined other security and intelligence agencies in telling the Election Commission that Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assembly elections could not be held in April-May due to issues. of public order. However, the army has so far refrained from doing the heavy lifting that the government might want it to do to solve the Imran Khan problem. Some reports attribute this to differences within the military. Asim Munir would also not forget the fact that the military has yet to recover from the damage done to its image during the last years of Bajwa rule.

The best course of action for Pakistan would be to hold free and fair elections, let the elected government function and be judged by the people in due time. This will most likely bring Imran Khan back to power. Any unconstitutional action by the Asim Munir-PDM group to postpone or rig the elections would only pave the way for a more serious crisis at a later date.

A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan takes photos in front of Khan’s poster painted on a truck. (Photo: AP)

What does all this mean for India? Is Pakistan on the verge of collapse?

Pakistan has been here before and pulled out of the abyss. He just might do it this time too and continue his messy journey. However, each of these crises leaves the Pakistani state weaker and, therefore, more dangerous. Let’s also be clear: if Pakistan collapses, it will present us with a serious challenge. The Pakistani establishment has spawned a myriad of extremist and terrorist groups over the years, but it has also controlled them and fought some of them for its own sake. A collapsed Pakistan will confront us not only with a nuclear arsenal in a totally unstable environment; as well as a real humanitarian crisis of large numbers of people fleeing the unrest there, but also an unbridled sea of ​​extremism and terrorism from Afghanistan’s western border to our western border. Unless Pakistan decides to help itself by changing course, no other country can help it, let alone India due to the heavy baggage of the bilateral relationship. However, if its increasing constraints force the Pakistani establishment to imagine a more constructive future for the Pakistani state, we should be ready to help it along this path.

The author is a former High Commissioner to Pakistan

