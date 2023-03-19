Turkey and Hungary put Finland on track to join NATO – The New Indian Express

By AFP

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ended months of diplomatic delay and urged parliament to swiftly back Finland’s bid for NATO membership.

A simultaneous decision by Hungary, another recalcitrant country, to schedule a Finnish ratification vote on March 27 means the US-led defense alliance will likely grow to 31 nations within months.

NATO’s expansion into a country with a 1,340 kilometer (830 mile) border with Russia will roughly double the length of the bloc’s current border with its Cold War-era foe.

Finland had initially aimed to join NATO aspirant Sweden, a Nordic power facing a litany of disputes with Turkey which ultimately lost its chance to join the bloc ahead of an alliance summit in July.

Helsinki and Stockholm ended decades of military misalignment and decided to join the world’s strongest defense alliance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Their candidacies were accepted at a NATO summit in June that signaled the Western world’s willingness to stand up to Russia in the face of Europe’s most serious conflict since World War II.

But the nominations still had to be ratified by the alliance’s 30 member parliaments – a process that was put on hold once it reached Turkey and Hungary.

Friday’s breakthrough follows months of tense negotiations between Ankara and northern neighbors that have repeatedly threatened to collapse.

Erdogan told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that Helsinki had shown a strong commitment to addressing Ankara’s security concerns.

“We have decided to launch Finland’s NATO accession protocol in our parliament,” Erdogan told reporters after the talks.

Erdogan added that he “hoped” parliament would approve the candidacy ahead of Turkey’s crucial parliamentary elections in May.

Turkey’s parliament is expected to end its current session in mid-April.

“Not complete without Sweden”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey’s decision while stressing the importance of Sweden also joining “as soon as possible”.

“The most important thing is that Finland and Sweden quickly become full members of NATO, not that they join at exactly the same time,” Stoltenberg said.

The White House echoed the position of the NATO chief. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States had urged Hungary to conclude Sweden and Finland’s ratification process “without delay”.

And the French Foreign Ministry called Turkey’s announcement regarding Finland an “important signal” while reiterating its support for Sweden’s candidacy.

Erdogan had accused the Nordic neighbors of breaching the terms of a separate deal they reached in June 2022 under which Turkey agreed to approve the bids.

Turkey has sought the extradition of dozens of Kurds and other suspects it accuses of links to banned militants and a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Erdogan’s demands have become more urgent ahead of elections in May in which he will need a strong turnout from nationalist supporters to extend his two-decade rule.

The Turkish leader expressed particular displeasure with Sweden, a country with a larger Kurdish diaspora and a long history of disputes with Ankara.

Finland and Sweden initially resisted the idea of ​​splitting their offers.

But Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson – who made NATO membership a priority after taking office in October – acknowledged on Tuesday that the likelihood of Finland joining the bloc on its own had “increased”.

The Finnish president on Friday called Erdogan’s decision “very important for all of Finland”.

But he added: “Finland’s bid is not complete without Sweden.”

regret in Swedish

Sweden has expressed its disappointment at having been excluded from this round of NATO enlargement.

“It’s a development we didn’t want, but were prepared for,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told reporters in Stockholm.

The Ankara talks have put more pressure on the Hungarian parliament to end its own ratification delays.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban enjoys close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has many differences with NATO and the European Union.

The Hungarian parliament began debating the two NATO bids earlier this month.

But the timing of the vote was complicated by a separate dispute between Budapest and Brussels over the blocking of EU funding and Hungary’s commitment to the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Orban’s ruling Fidesz party “supports Finland’s NATO membership”.

“The parliamentary vote will take place on March 27,” Kovacs said in a Twitter post.

The leader of Orban’s parliamentary group, Mate Kocsis, said that Fidesz “will decide on the case of Sweden later”.