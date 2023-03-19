Indias Narendra Modi has a problem: strong economic growth but few jobs

Kiran VB, 29, a resident of Bangalore, India’s tech capital, had hoped to work in a factory after finishing high school. But he struggled to find a job and started working as a driver, eventually saving over a decade to buy his own taxi.

The market is very difficult; everyone is sitting at home, he said, describing parents with engineering or business degrees who also haven’t found good jobs. Even college graduates can’t find jobs and sell things or do deliveries.

His story highlights an ingrained problem for India and a growing challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government as it seeks re-election in just over a year: the country’s fast-growing economy fails to create enough jobs, especially for young Indians, leaving many people unemployed or toiling in jobs that do not match their skills.

The IMF predicts India’s economy will grow by 6.1% this year, one of the fastest rates of any major economy, and 6.8% in 2024.

However, the number of unemployed continues to rise. Unemployment in February was 7.45%, down from 7.14% the previous month, according to data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

The growth we’re getting is mostly driven by business growth, and Indian businesses don’t employ as many people per unit of output, said Pronab Sen, an economist and former chief adviser to the Planning Commission of India. .

On the one hand, you see young people who are not getting jobs; on the other hand, you have companies complaining that they cannot recruit qualified people.

Government jobs, coveted as a ticket to lifetime employment, are few compared to India’s population of nearly 1.4 billion, Sen said. Skills availability is another issue: many companies prefer to hire older candidates who have developed in-demand skills.

Much of India’s growth is being driven by finance, insurance, real estate, business process outsourcing, telecommunications and IT, said Amit Basole, an economics professor at Azim University. Premji from Bangalore. These are high growth sectors, but they are not job creators.

Determining how to achieve greater job growth, especially for young people, will be essential if India is to capitalize on a demographic and geopolitical dividend. The country has a young population that is expected to surpass that of China this year as the largest population in the world. More companies are looking to redirect supply chains and sales away from reliance on Chinese suppliers and consumers.

The Indian government and states such as Karnataka, of which Bangalore is the capital, are promising billions of dollars in incentives to lure investors into manufacturing industries such as electronics and the production of advanced batteries as part of the campaign. Make in India from Modi governments.

The state also recently relaxed labor laws to mimic labor practices in China following lobbying from companies such as Apple and its manufacturing partner Foxconn, which plans to produce iPhones in Karnataka.

However, manufacturing output is growing more slowly than other sectors, making it unlikely to emerge as the main job generator anytime soon. The sector employs only around 35 million, while IT accounts for just 2 million out of India’s formal workforce of around 410 million, according to the latest CMIE household survey from January. to February 2023.

According to a senior official in Karnataka, highly qualified candidates with university degrees are applying to work as police officers.

The Modi government has shown signs of listening to the issue. In October, the Prime Minister chaired a mela rozgaror a jobs campaign, where he handed out letters of nomination to 75,000 young people, meant to show his government’s commitment to creating jobs and training young Indians for a better future.

But some opposition figures derided the move, with Congress party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge saying the nominations were simply too few. Another politician called the fair a cruel joke about unemployed young people.

Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the family behind the Congress party, has signaled he intends to make unemployment an attacking point for the upcoming elections, in which Modi is on track to win a third mandate.

The real problem is the unemployment problem, and that generates a lot of anger and a lot of fear, Gandhi said during a question-and-answer session at Chatham House in London last month.

I don’t believe that a country like India can employ all its people with services, he added.

Ashoka Mody, an economist at Princeton University, invoked the word timepass, an Indian slang term meaning to spend time unproductively, to explain another phenomenon plaguing the labor market: the underemployment of people in a job that does not correspond to their skills.

There are hundreds of millions of young Indians timepassing, said Mody, author of India is broken, a new book critiquing the economic policies of successive Indian governments since independence. Many of them do it after several degrees and colleges.

Dildar Sekh, 21, migrated to Bangalore after completing a computer programming course in Kolkata.

After losing in the intense competition for a government job, he ended up working at Bangalore airport with a ground handling company that assists passengers in wheelchairs, for which he is paid around Rs 13,000 ($159) per month.

The job is good, but the pay is not good, said Sekh, who dreams of saving enough money to buy an iPhone and treat her parents to a helicopter ride.

There is no good place for young people, he added. People who have money and connections are able to survive; the rest of us have to keep working and then die.

Additional reporting by Andy Lin in Hong Kong and Jyotsna Singh in New Delhi