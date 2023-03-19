Trump’s impending arrest ‘stinks of political prosecution’ – Rolling Stone





Hours after Donald Trump announced in an all-caps rant that he planned to be arrested next week, his former Vice President Mike Pence joined the chorus of Republicans criticizing the Manhattan District Attorney and questioning his motives.

“Like a lot of Americans, I’m just, I’m surprised,” Pence told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News on Saturday morning after Trump’s Truth Social post. “You have a major crime wave in New York, especially in New York. You literally have a Democratic party that literally dismantled the criminal justice system in this city, undermined the NYPD, and that’s what the Manhattan DA says is their top priority? “, referring to Alvin Bragg.

Pence continued, “It smacks of the kind of political prosecution we faced during the days of the Russian hoax and all the impeachment over the phone. And the only thing I know is that I know former President Trump can take care of himself… But I have the same reaction as everyone else to these reports.

Ex-Vice President Continues To Support Trump Despite Ex-President ‘Endangering My Family’ On Jan. 6, 2021; a White House security official testified before the committee that members of Pence’s security department went so far as to call their families to say goodbye, such was the fear for their lives and safety. Pence also said Trump should not be charged for his role in the Jan. 6 riots and that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

The expected charges against Trump – believed to relate to a silent $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016 – come after years of sprawling investigation by Manhattan prosecutors into alleged financial crimes, and come close two years after Trump’s longtime chief financial officer. Allen Weisselberg has been charged with tax evasion for facilitating the payment of $1.7 million in untaxed benefits to the ex-president’s treasurer. Editor’s Choice

‘Here we go again – an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues his political revenge against President Trump,’ House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Saturday. , after Trump’s announcement.

I call on the relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by https://t.co/elpbh7LeWn

— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

As Rolling Stone has reported, in the twice-impeached ex-president’s domestic political orbit, there is a widely held belief that any criminal charges from the Manhattan prosecutor would only bolster Trump’s popularity among the public. 2024 Republican primary voters, a sentiment Marjorie Taylor Green echoed in her messy way on social media. Tendency

“If the Manhattan DA indicts President Trump he will end up winning even more than he is already going to win,” she tweeted on Saturday.

“And those Republicans who stand by and applaud his persecution or do nothing to stop him will be exposed to the people and will be remembered, despised and punished by the base. President Trump did nothing wrong and always stood up for the American people, and we all know that, which is why we love him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/mike-pence-trump-arrest-political-prosecution-kevin-mccarthy-marjorie-taylor-greene-1234699657/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

