Boris Johnson makes final bid to discredit Partygate investigation | Boris Johnson

A defiant Boris Johnson is preparing an extraordinary televised defense of his actions during the Partygate scandal, as his allies at the weekend accused the parliamentary inquiry into the affair of relying on weak evidence compiled by a recruited former civil servant by the Labor Party.

With a potentially explosive appearance at the Commons privileges committee scheduled for Wednesday, the Observer may reveal that the former prime minister’s legal team intends to release written evidence, including new witness statements, supporting Johnson’s claim that he did not knowingly mislead MPs about lockdown parties, along with examples of the advice he received at the time.

The document, overseen by his lead counsel David Pannick, is expected to be released before Wednesday’s five a.m. hearing. He is expected to warn the cross-party committee that he would effectively tear up parliamentary precedent if he sanctioned Johnson, who the document will say gave his honest views at the time and corrected the record when learned of wrongdoing.

His allies also argue that the committees’ interim report, which found there was significant evidence he had misled MPs about the lockdown parties, made extensive reference to an earlier Partygate investigation by the former senior civil servant Sue Gray. She has since been recruited as Keir Starmers’ chief of staff, although she has yet to start in that position. Johnson’s allies say Gray’s report is mentioned more than 30 times in the interim report and provided the essential evidence base for the committees’ work.

The committee, however, insists that all of the evidence it amassed was compiled entirely independently of Gray’s investigations.

Committee sources say Johnson has already received the full stack of uncensored evidence he has compiled during his investigations over the past 10 months, including 23 witness statements, along with the names of the people who provided them. . Most of the names were not published in the interim report earlier this month, which instead referred to No 10 officials and others without specifying who most of them were.

Boris Johnson (right) at a leave rally in the lobby of the press office at 10 Downing Street in November 2020. Photograph: Cabinet Office / PA

All statements provided to the committee were made under oath of honesty. Johnson also received WhatsApp messages and other evidence provided to the committee by the government, as well as photographs of rallies, including those he attended. A committee source said: He has everything the committee has, including all the names.

There is also speculation this weekend that Johnson could use his resignation honors list to reward those who helped him throughout the investigation, an allegation his team dismisses as completely false. THE Observer was informed that several personalities who appeared in the survey were also included in the draft version of Johnson’s honors list.

Among them is Martin Reynolds, his former principal private secretary, who sent a widely shared email urging staff to bring their own alcohol to an event on May 20, 2020. Others include former chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, as well as media advisors Jack Doyle and Guto. Hari. Former Home Secretary Priti Patel is also believed to have been on his original list. She said last week that there was a culture of collusion surrounding the privileges commission investigation and that members of the commission had previously criticized Johnson.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrats’ chief whip, said: Boris Johnson’s honors list is nothing more than a reward for his failure, his lies and his corruption. No prime minister, let alone one who has dishonored himself as Johnson did, should be able to use the honors list for his own benefit. The allegation that key figures were strategically chosen to assist Johnson throughout the investigation must be urgently investigated. Sunak must not allow Boris Johnson to continue to poison the well of British politics.

Johnson’s allies say they are now very confident he can prove he did not knowingly mislead the House of Commons over what has become known as Partygate. They believe he can prove he received public service advice before telling MPs in December 2020 that no rules were broken in Downing Street. His written evidence will also claim that when he discovered the rules had been broken, he corrected the record.

A spokesperson for Johnson said: The committee will justify Boris Johnson’s position. The evidence will show that Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament. Despite a 10-month investigation, the Privileges Committee has produced no evidence that Boris Johnson knowingly misled Parliament. The committee will exonerate Boris Johnson of any contempt of Parliament.

On Wednesday, the seven members of the committee (four Tory MPs, two Labor and one SNP) will meet from 1.30pm to 2pm to prepare to question Johnson, before the main hearing begins. A Commons committee room has been booked from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the entire session televised. The committee is expected to explain why Johnson was unaware that the parties he was attending had broken the same Covid rules he was telling the country to obey during daily press briefings. MPs will also want to know why, after making statements in parliament insisting no rules were broken, he did not return sooner and more regularly to correct the record.

Committee chair Harriet Harman will open the session, before Johnson makes his opening remarks and takes an oath of honesty, before all MPs have time to ask questions.

Johnson will bring his solicitor, Lord Pannick, but he will not be able to answer questions on his behalf. However, Johnson may turn to him for advice during the hearing or before answering questions himself.

Sources close to the committee said Johnson would not be wise to repeat accusations made recently on his behalf by his spokesperson that Grays’ appointment as Starmers’ chief of staff showed that the entire process of he investigation was a political show trial with an outrageous level of bias.

The committees’ damning interim report earlier this month included comments from a witness saying the then Prime Minister told a crowded No 10 rally in November 2020, when strict Covid restrictions were in place, that it was probably the most remote gathering of the company in the UK at the moment.

It also included comments from a No 10 official in April 2021, six months before the first reports from the parties emerged, saying that a colleague was concerned about PM leaks having stung and to be fair I don’t think not that it is unjustified.

If the committee finds that Johnson misled parliament, it could lead to his suspension, if the committee’s finding is approved in a House of Commons vote. Under parliamentary rules, an exclusion of 10 days or more would mean Johnson’s voters could apply for a recall petition to remove him from their MPs. Last week he was re-elected MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.