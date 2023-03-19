Shah: Modi will become prime minister for a third consecutive term in 2024, says Amit Shah | India News





NEW DELHI: union Interior Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the BJP-led party nes will form the government again in 2024 and Narendra Fashion will become prime minister for a third consecutive term.

Participate in a conclave in Delhi, Shah also said that since the coming to power of the Modi government, the issues related to three hotspots – Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Naxal — have been resolved overall.

Since a surgical strike was carried out against terrorists inside Pakistan, no foreign power has dared to interfere in the country’s internal affairs, the interior minister said.

“People will decide who will be the next prime minister of the country. I visited all parts of the country and realized that once again BJP will form the government and Modi will become prime minister for a third consecutive term” , did he declare. .

Shah said that since the 1970s it would be the first time a prime minister would win the people’s mandate for the third consecutive term.

Asked how many seats the NDA will get in the 2024 general election, the minister said it would be more than in 2019. “We (BJP) will get more than 303 seats,” he said.

The BJP won 303 seats in the 2019 general election and the NDA won over 350 seats out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Shah said that when the Modi government first came to power in 2014, 60 crore people had no bank account, 10 crore people had no access to toilets and three crore people had no access to toilets. no electrical connection.

The Modi government gave them all access to banks, toilets, free food, electricity and gas, he said.

Not only that, outwardly, if there is a problem in the world, other leaders look to Modi and what he thinks and what he believes, Shah said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been handled very efficiently by the Modi government and has successfully vaccinated all citizens in the country.

Asked about his role as Union home minister, Shah said he was satisfied that the problems in three trouble spots – Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Naxal had been broadly resolved .

There is a 70% drop in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, 60% less violence in areas affected by Naxal, and many insurgents have surrendered and peace agreements have been signed in the northeast , did he declare.

In addition to this, Shah said, under the Modi government, Article 370 has been abolished, the Ram temple is being built and the issues related to the Triple Talaq are resolved.

Asked when elections could be held in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister said the Election Commission (EC) would decide when it was ready to hold the polls.

“When the EC requests a report from the Home Office, we will provide it immediately,” he said.

