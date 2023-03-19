Candidates supported by Jokowi: Ganjar-Prabowo, No Anies





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto has acknowledged that a number of names have indeed gone public for presidential candidates (candidates) that Jokowi is pushing for the upcoming presidential election. Besides Ganjar and Prabowo, there are also names like DPR RI Chairman Puan Maharani. And Anies Baswedan? “Pak Jokowi invited those who were perceived positively electorally. Like Ms. Puan, then Pak Ganjar, Pak Prabowo, Erick Thohir and finally Pak Sandiaga Uno,” Hasto said in Jakarta last Thursday, quoted Sunday (18/3 /2023 ). Hasto’s statement at the same time answered the question of a duet between Ganjar and Prabowo after the close moment between the two of them with Jokowi in Kebumen, Central Java. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT According to Hasto, these names are deemed capable of carrying forward the President’s agenda, including further development of the Archipelago’s National Capital (IKN). “It’s to create awareness of the importance of future leaders. Leaders who pursue Mr. Jokowi’s development policies, including moving the national capital. So it’s not on the president’s preference.” , Hasto said. Photo: President Joko Widodo with Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Chief of Bapanas Arief Prasetyo Adi after witnessing the rice harvest in Kebumen , Central Java Province, Thursday (9/3/2023). On this occasion, the president announced that Bapanas was preparing a new HPP at reasonable prices for cereals and rice. (Doc: Bapanas)

However, Hasto believes the president understands that the issue of the PDIP president nomination is absolutely in Megawati's hands. And according to Hasto, as a cadre, Jokowi understands the internal mechanics within the party. "Mr. Jokowi knows that the matchmaker for the decision is in the hands of Ms. Mega of the PDIP. And Mr. Jokowi, as a cadre of the PDIP, understands the internal workings of the party," he said. Earlier, Prabowo's younger brother and deputy chairman of the Gerindra party board, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, admitted that his party was open if his brother was associated with Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election. "I don't think it's possible for Pak Prabowo to be a candidate for vice-president. Pak Prabowo is much older, 15 years more in experience, it's different," Hashim said during the statement. Prabowo Mania volunteers last Sunday (12/3/2023). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article In front of Jokowi, Megawati tells the story of getting the CNBC Indonesia Awards (had been)



