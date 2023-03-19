Xi Jinping’s overhaul of National People’s Congress secures direct control over politics, military and economy





The 2,952 delegates in the national legislature endorsed Xi for a rare third term as president and there was not a single dissenting vote Publish Date – 07:30 AM, Sun – Mar 19, 23 Photo: ANI

Beijing: At the annual meeting of China’s People’s Congress, which ended on Monday, Xi introduced a series of sweeping changes to the country’s regulatory framework, allowing top party leaders to exercise more direct control over financial policy. and banking regulations. Daisuke Wakabayashi and Claire Fu writing in Australian publication The Age said the overhaul confirms what many in China already know: be it politics, the military or the economy, all roads lead to Xi. Additionally, the 2,952 delegates to the national legislature have endorsed Xi for a rare third term as president. There was not a single dissenting vote. On Friday, the 2,952 delegates to the national legislature endorsed Xi for a rare third term as president. There was not a single dissenting vote, Wakabayashi and Fu said. “It’s very consistent with what Xi Jinping has deployed over the past 10 years,” said Max Zenglein, chief economist at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. “Whenever he faces a problem, the solution is more party centralization.” China faces an economy that lacks the dynamism of the past and teeters between a struggling real estate sector and local governments overwhelmed by debt, The Age reports. Xi continues to reshape China’s business climate, distancing the world’s second-largest economy from the free-market policies that underpinned its rise. As China’s former rulers sought to maintain a buffer between the party and the private sector, Xi erased those lines and made it clear that business is there to advance the party’s agenda, Wakabayashi and Fu said. In what appeared to be a precursor to structural changes in the financial regulatory bureaucracy, China’s top anti-corruption watchdog also issued a not-so-veiled warning to bankers last month. He said he would “seriously investigate and deal with people who neglect the party leadership in financial work and public enterprises.” Echoing the message of “common prosperity,” one of Xi’s signature slogans for narrowing the wealth gap in Chinese society, the watchdog said bankers should adopt party values ​​and avoid party ideologies. “the financial elite”. Notably, Bao Fan, a prominent investment banker and managing director of China Renaissance Holdings, disappeared last month. Last month, China’s top prosecutor charged Tian Huiyu, the former chairman of China Merchants Bank, one of the country’s biggest commercial lenders, with abuse of power and insider trading. The pointed rhetoric, targeted surveillance and crackdown on high-profile figures is reminiscent of China’s so-called rectification campaign in recent years in the tech sector. This has resulted in huge fines, the disruption of business strategies and tycoons being driven underground, The Age reported. Meanwhile, China’s legislature, known as the National People’s Congress, has approved a proposal to create a new regulatory body called the State Bureau of Financial Supervision and Administration to oversee China’s financial system. of 400 trillion yuan, or $57 billion ($85.3 billion). Analysts say this latest drive to clean up the financial sector is also rooted in growing concern over the adequacy of the country’s financial regulations, which had been called into question in recent years by a series of missteps and scandals. which tested the party’s ability to maintain order. , Wakabayashi and Fu said.

