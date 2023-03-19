Minister of Defense Accompanying President Istighosah to Tabalong, South Kalimantan, Prabowo: Feel at home to stop by





TABALONG, Fraksigerindra.id – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s working visit program during Istighosah and prayer with Rabitah Malay Banjar in Tabalong, South Kalimantan on Friday (17/ 03/2023). Prabowo was present as a guest of the organizing committee and was invited to deliver a speech while awaiting the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. In his remarks, Prabowo said he was surprised to be invited to Tabalong but was also very happy. Because it is the first time that Prabowo sets foot in Tabalong, in South Kalimantan. Thanks to the committee, I was invited too, I was surprised too and this is the first time that the Minister of Defense will be present in Tabalong and also the first time that the President of the Republic of Indonesia will be present in this location. Tabalong is amazing. I saw on my way, Tabalong is so clean, orderly and so beautiful. said Prabowo. Prabowo also expressed his gratitude for joining Jokowi’s government. Prabowo emphasized that he was not wrong in taking the decision to join Jokowi’s government and was even very grateful and proud of Jokowi. As you know, don’t you know? You know? I was Pak Jokowi’s rival, that’s right there. Other nations and other countries are confused at the sight of the Indonesian nation, how come two rival figures, after the match is over, how come they become one. Prabowo said in his welcome speech. Apart from that, Prabowo emphasized that what he was doing was only for the benefit of the people. As a nation, Indonesia should be harmonious, united and peaceful. In fact, at the end of his remarks, Prabowo asked the committee for permission to read the pantun. can I read the poem Crocodiles pass under the boat. Dive in search of food. Assalamualaikum citizens of Kalimantan. My greetings. his poem The people of Tabalong greeted Prabowo’s rhymes with thunderous laughter and applause. Not only that, Prabowo read the second nursery rhyme again. Is it still available, can the committee weave the rattan in a container. Large containers are transported to the fields. The people of Kalimantan are friendly people. I feel at home to stop. Prabowo added. Meanwhile, Jokowi also hailed Prabowo during the opening of his Istighosah speech and prayer with Rabithat Malay Banjar in Tabalong. Present with me the Minister of Defence, Mr. Prabowo. said Jokowi, who was greeted with applause from Tabalong residents. Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to the people of Tabalong. I know the Tabalong people as religious citizens, upholding religious values ​​and Eastern traditions. Earlier, after Shubuh, I immediately left because I was told, sir, there are already a lot of people, crowded. That’s right. There was also a drizzle. It’s a godsend. He continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fraksigerindra.id/menhan-dampingi-presiden-istighosah-di-tabalong-kalimantan-selatan-prabowo-betah-untuk-singgah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related